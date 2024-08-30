Sick green turtle dies after boatie rescued it in Whangārei Harbour

After receiving the advice, from the zoo, DoC rangers sprang into action and acquired a paddling pool, before sending the sick animal to the zoo for further medical attention.

An Auckland Zoo spokesperson said when the turtle arrived it was not in good shape.

“This turtle was in a critically ill condition on arrival in mid-August and was managed and treated as a critically ill patient with appropriate air and water tank temperatures for this sub-tropical reptile.

“It was treated with intravenous fluids (for hydration), analgesia (pain relief) and antibiotic and anti-fungal medications.”

A Green turtle that washed up on a beach in Whāngarei had a number of health issues. Photo / Auckland Zoo

“Both eyes were severely damaged, and it had barnacles on its carapace (shell). Vets say it also had a lot of sand/grit in its entire gastrointestinal tract (GIT). “

“Auckland Zoo’s senior veterinarian Dr An Pas says x-rays appeared to show an enhanced pattern on the lung field and an area of increased density in the cranial lung field; ‘indicating possible pneumonia’.”

A sick turtle was treated at Auckland Zoo before dying of pneumonia. Photo / Auckland Zoo

After the diagnosis the turtle died on August 26 as a result of severe pneumonia that was subsequently confirmed by Dr Pas when she performed the autopsy.

“While a post-mortem examination has been performed on this turtle, the zoo’s veterinary team say full histology results – to hopefully provide more information - won’t be back from the lab for at least another 2 weeks,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that as the earth’s climate continues to warm and impact sea temperatures and currents, tropical and subtropical marine species like green sea turtles are increasingly being found in New Zealand waters.

Sea turtles aren’t often found in New Zealand’s colder waters, but they do show up occasionally. Often, these are sick or injured animals that have drifted here on ocean currents.

Green turtles eat seagrasses and algae, and this diet is thought to give them greenish-coloured fat, hence the name, the green turtle.

What to do if you see a stranded turtle

If you ever see a turtle (or any marine species) in distress – ensure it is not in danger of being harassed by dogs or people and call the Department of Conservation at 0800 DoC HOT (0800 362 468) and they’ll take the right course of action, and if needed, bring the turtle to the zoo’s vet team for treatment.

More about sea turtles from DoC here: https://www.DoC.govt.nz/nature/native-animals/marine-fish-and-reptiles/sea-turtles/

The rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick and injured marine turtles in Aotearoa New Zealand is a collaborative effort from ‘Team Turtle’ – involving mana whenua, DoC, Auckland Zoo and SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s.