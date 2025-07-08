The second was a transmission quality issue yesterday that impacted TVNZ channels.

The spokesperson said Freeview had not been told about the problem by the transmission provider.

“However, after reaching out we understand they’re prioritising further diagnostics to prevent the issue going forward.”

The issue with transmission quality was resolved this morning.

“These outages had no impact to our satellite TV or streaming TV services,” the spokesperson said.

Freeview supplies television services through either a terrestrial TV service via a UHF aerial, satellite TV with a dish, or streaming.

“Typically, if the issue is transmission-related and brought to our attention by viewers, we would escalate to the transmission provider and ask that they investigate.”

The spokesperson said while Freeview does not manage terrestrial and satellite TV transmissions it asks that transmission providers notify it of any known signal issues so Freeview can keep viewers informed.

A Tikipunga resident said for the past month he had lost signal on his Freeview television that sometimes lasted six hours.

He said a friend in Kensington had experienced the same trouble.

The Freeview spokesperson said the platform was interested in learning more about what the Tikipunga resident was experiencing, and was awaiting a response.

“I suspect the issue he’s experiencing, given its ongoing and intermittent nature, is unrelated to the two recent terrestrial signal outages.

“It’s important to us that everyone can access free TV easily, and we endeavour to respond to all viewer queries within a reasonable time, so we’d like to follow this up and understand what went wrong and have an opportunity to address this and assist him.”

The spokesperson said they were following up Monday’s issue with the transmission provider as they carry out further investigations to improve transmission quality and reliability in Whangārei and elsewhere.

The spokesperson encouraged viewers experiencing issues to head to freeviewnz.tv/support for troubleshooting tips and to advise them of issues.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.