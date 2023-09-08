The juvenile green turtle found on Uretiti Beach. Photo / Stuart Knights

Waipū local Stuart Knights was walking his two labradors along Uretiti Beach, south of Ruakākā, on Monday when something dark in the sand caught the attention of his dogs.

“Initially they were quite wary, they weren’t used to it,” Knights said.

“They looked at it, then looked at me, wandered closer, walked around it then of course when they realised they couldn’t eat it weren’t interested any more.”

The canines’ curiosity may have waned but Knights’ hadn’t.

He said they tended to find something interesting on their beach walks most days. He had seen a young moonfish (opah), dolphins and baby seals.

“But this is my first turtle.”

The turtle was dead, near the water’s edge, so he took a photo to send to the Department of Conservation. He described the shell as being half a metre in size from top to bottom.

The turtle was found on Uretiti Beach, south of Whangārei. Photo / Emma Russell

DoC marine technical adviser Clinton Duffy confirmed the creature was a juvenile green turtle (Chelonia mydas).

“While an uncommon sight, there are regular sightings of green turtles from Whangārei Harbour and they have sometimes been caught in flounder nets and by people fishing from boats and the shore,” Duffy said.

“This is the most common sea turtle species occurring in coastal waters.”

He acknowledged research by marine scientist Dr Dan Godoy published in 2016 which stated the northeast North Island represented a post-pelagic (pelagic referring to open sea) foraging habitat for green turtles.

“It also indicated green turtles probably spend several years in New Zealand before leaving for adult habitat in the tropics and sub-tropics.”

DoC’s acting operations manager for Whangārei, Dave Smith, said a staff member went to Uretiti on Thursday to try to find the turtle.

“Staff will consult with local hapū on the next steps for the turtle body.”

The department advises anyone who finds a dead, injured or distressed sea turtle to report it to DoC via 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Any anglers who accidentally catch a turtle while fishing are encouraged to: