However, the situation escalated when two people arrived at the driveway of a property allegedly carrying firearms.

Nordstrom said no firearms were discharged, but police were called to the scene.

Five search warrants were carried out last week as a result of inquiries, she said.

Members from the Offender Prevention Team, Criminal Investigation Branch and a detector dog assisted.

Four addresses and one vehicle were searched, she said.

Three people were arrested and three firearms were also seized, including a shotgun and two rifles.

A 36-year-old appeared in Whangārei District Court on a charge of intentional damage and a firearms offence.

He was remanded in custody and would reappear on July 28.

A 32-year-old woman also appeared in court on a charge of behaving threateningly.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man is due to appear in the same court next week on two driving offences.

Nordstrom said the investigation was continuing, “... So this is by no means over.

“There is no place for violence or intimidation in our community, and if this does occur, expect police to be paying you a visit.”

