Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Mahuta dirt bike dispute: Firearms seized, arrests made following search warrants

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police say firearms were presented at a property in Mahuta in Northland on the evening of June 25, after a dispute between dirt bikers and residents. Photo / NZME

Police say firearms were presented at a property in Mahuta in Northland on the evening of June 25, after a dispute between dirt bikers and residents. Photo / NZME

Police have made three arrests after a dispute between a group of dirt bikers and residents, where firearms were allegedly drawn.

Whangārei-Kaipara area commander inspector Maria Nordstrom said the incident occurred on the evening of June 25 in Mahuta, southwest of Dargaville.

A group of residents encountered dirt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate