But in the weeks that followed, she was frustrated with the lack of progress in removing the cyst, which was by then suspected to be cancer.
Smith was told to have a colonoscopy and gastroscopy six weeks after giving birth, but when she arrived at the hospital for the procedures she was so unwell it became apparent the cyst had burst, causing blood poisoning.
She had surgery to remove the mass, her left ovary and her omentum - a protection which lines the stomach - with tests confirming mucinous ovarian cancer which had spread.
“It was just bad luck and super-bad timing,” she said.
Smith then had to undergo another surgery, including a hysterectomy, quickly followed by chemotherapy. Meanwhile, she and her husband had to juggle a busy home life, with their three kids now aged 1, 11 and 13.
The final part of Smith’s treatment - immunotherapy drug bevacizumab, or Avastin - is not funded for ovarian cancer. While she had health insurance, it did not cover the full cost, and she had to pay $30,000 for the treatment.
Smith said she does not want other women with cancer to be faced with such dire choices.
“I wish that health didn’t have to have a dollar sign attached to it.
“With Avastin, if we had no money to pay for it, would I have just died? What would be the option?”
Pushing for better outcomes for ovarian cancer patients
Smith said the chemotherapy, immunotherapy and sudden menopause caused by her hysterectomy has taken a toll on her body, causing fatigue, aches, hot flushes and brain fog.
But rather than dwell on her difficulties, she decided to push for improved ovarian cancer treatment, raising awareness and funds for the Ovarian Cancer Foundation NZ by training for a half marathon.
“Funding for research is so important - we need better treatments, and we need them to be accessible. No woman should have to go through what I have.”
Information and support from the Ovarian Cancer Foundation has helped her and Smith felt the newly formed organisation needed support.
Running is hard on her body, she admitted, but it provides a good mental break.
Smith plans to compete in the Kerikeri Half Marathon on November 16, and is raising awareness and funds during September, which is Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month. Go to tinyurl.com/ruby-run to support her fundraiser.
The Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which relies entirely on donations and fundraising, is grateful for supporters like Smith, said general manager Whitney Gernhoefer.
Indigestion, abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge, unexplained weight changes and painful sex are also possible symptoms, and most people with ovarian cancer only experience one or two symptoms at first.
The foundation encourages anyone with symptoms lasting four or more weeks, even if mild, to tell their GP.
“Most of the time the symptoms won’t be ovarian cancer, but it is really important to get them checked just in case. Ovarian cancer is easier to treat when it is diagnosed quickly.”