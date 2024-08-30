She said its “secret to winning” was instilling confidence within its young members and teaching them the value of giving back to the community.

“We ensure that they don’t feel like surf lifesaving is a chore, but something they want to be part of. That’s how you build a strong and reliable team.”

Manning said some of the club highlights included the rescue of Raro the pet dog that was stranded at Northland Beach in August last year.

The medium-sized rescue dog from Rarotonga was enjoying a run on Langs Beach with its owner when it suddenly vanished. It was later found trapped in a small cove.

However, it was their “quick and efficient” rescue of a family of three who were trapped in the same spot where Raro the dog was found months later that had the club listed as a finalist for the rescue of the year.

Aside from search and rescue highlights, the club took pride in its “rookie camps”, which have been running for four years and are the brainchild of Manning.

“This season we had instructors and mentors from all six Northland surf clubs train the 42 rookies who were about 13, to become lifeguards.”

Kath Manning says she enjoys training young people to become lifeguards.

The Waipu Cove club captain’s coaching contributions didn’t go unnoticed because she was given the title of Instructor of the Year.

One of the instructing roles she enjoyed was working alongside Huanui College to mould “interested” students into lifeguards.

“There was a real need for lifeguards along the coastline where the school was located. Plus the school showed interest as well, so it all worked out.

“So, the good news is that two have already qualified and probably five others are set to do so before summer this year.”

Kath Manning, who has been a lifeguard since 2015, was also awarded the distinguished service accolade. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Her other noticeable contributions included being on the panel of instructors for Wāhine on Water, an initiative spearheaded by Surf Life Saving NZ to get more women to drive powercrafts (inflatable rescue boats).

The other major award and title of the Lifeguard of the Year was awarded to Kyran Gillespie, the club captain for Surf Life Saving Baylys Beach.

“I really wasn’t expecting to win as there are so many worthy people. So, I feel pretty grateful.”

Surf Life Saving Baylys Beach captain Kyran Gillespie demonstrated an enormous commitment to both his club and to surf lifesaving.

Aside from his “passion” for the service, Gillespie credited having “good company” among his club members who encouraged him to “always give his best”.

Besides training members, he helped build the capability of the club’s operations, supported those around him with his wealth of knowledge and was known to think outside the box.

“I have worked for about 10 years as a lifeguard. And that included spending a couple of summers in the UK. While the lessons learnt were similar, the difference was that beaches over there had thousands of people compared to ours here. So that bit of experience really helped me become a better version of myself.”

Gillespie said he hoped more people would get involved with Surf Life Saving NZ, an inclusive organisation that always has “something for everyone in it”.





OTHER WINNERS

Service Awards:

Ayla Wilson, Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol

Bryce Beeston, Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club

Wendy Hunter, Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club





Distinguished Service Awards:

Ben McKernan, Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol

Tania Ahrens, Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol

Kath Manning, Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club





Life Membership awards:

Rick Stolwerk, Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club





Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



