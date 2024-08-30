The coveted title of Club of the Year was awarded to Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club for itsir extraordinary performance ranging from training members to operational duties.
“It feels great to know that the hard work we do as a team is being recognised,” club captain Kath Manning said.
For the 2023-24 season, the club did three searches, eight major first aids, 12 rescues, 16 assists to safety, 17 minor first aids, and 771 preventive actions that allowed over 10,443 people to return home safely, and completed 3986 volunteer hours.
Manning said it was a “proud moment” because this was the first time it was crowned the “best club” in many years.
Aside from search and rescue highlights, the club took pride in its “rookie camps”, which have been running for four years and are the brainchild of Manning.
“This season we had instructors and mentors from all six Northland surf clubs train the 42 rookies who were about 13, to become lifeguards.”
The Waipu Cove club captain’s coaching contributions didn’t go unnoticed because she was given the title of Instructor of the Year.
One of the instructing roles she enjoyed was working alongside Huanui College to mould “interested” students into lifeguards.
“There was a real need for lifeguards along the coastline where the school was located. Plus the school showed interest as well, so it all worked out.
“So, the good news is that two have already qualified and probably five others are set to do so before summer this year.”
Her other noticeable contributions included being on the panel of instructors for Wāhine on Water, an initiative spearheaded by Surf Life Saving NZ to get more women to drive powercrafts (inflatable rescue boats).
“I really wasn’t expecting to win as there are so many worthy people. So, I feel pretty grateful.”
Aside from his “passion” for the service, Gillespie credited having “good company” among his club members who encouraged him to “always give his best”.
Besides training members, he helped build the capability of the club’s operations, supported those around him with his wealth of knowledge and was known to think outside the box.
“I have worked for about 10 years as a lifeguard. And that included spending a couple of summers in the UK. While the lessons learnt were similar, the difference was that beaches over there had thousands of people compared to ours here. So that bit of experience really helped me become a better version of myself.”
Gillespie said he hoped more people would get involved with Surf Life Saving NZ, an inclusive organisation that always has “something for everyone in it”.
Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.