Footage of a couple and their child being rescued at Waipu Cove. Video / Supplied

A family including a young child had to be rescued after becoming trapped inside a small cave on the Northland coastline by a high tide and large swells.

A couple and their daughter, aged about 10, found themselves stuck in the same cove between Ding Bay and Langs Beach in Waipu as Raro the dog, who found fame after news broke of her dramatic rescue by volunteer lifeguards.

The trio were making their way along the popular jaunt on Monday afternoon when the tide closed in, and swells peaked at about two metres. Waipu Cove club captain Kath Manning believed the family must have misjudged the tide.

Stranded in the cove and clinging to rocks, they managed to call for help by cellphone. The Waipu Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived first but could not reach the family, roughly six metres below the fire crew.

Manning said firefighters considered using ropes to pull them out but two Waipu Cove surf lifeguards soon arrived in an inflatable rescue boat (IRB).

Waipu Cove surf lifesaving patrol captain Hannah Williams said Torrin Linkhorn and Rosie Davis were alerted by Surfcom.

They launched the IRB with additional rescue gear, a first aid kit and a defibrillator “just in case”.

“Waves were washing inside the cave and then splashing their way out,” Williams said.

Davis manned the IRB while Linkhorn dived into the surf and made his way to shore with a rescue tube in tow.

Waipu Cove surf lifeguard Rick Stolwerk helps to rescue the family stuck inside a cave between Ding Bay and Langs Beach.

Veteran Waipu surf lifeguard and Northland regional councillor Rick Stolwerk then arrived by sea. A Northland Rescue Helicopter and Waipu Cove search and rescue squad were also sent to the scene.

Stolwerk was the one who swam Raro to safety last year while her owners watched on.

Linkhorn and Stolwerk placed the mother and daughter in separate rescue tubes and swam them to the IRB. From there, Davis took them to shore.

“Torrin managed to talk the little girl down,” Williams said. “She was really scared, obviously, but Torrin said she was really brave.”

The two guards then returned to the cave and helped the father from the rocks before placing him into a rescue tube and towing him to shore.

The family were unhurt but shaken.

Williams said she was proud of how the guards responded. Manning said it had been great teamwork between surf lifeguards on duty and the callout Search and Rescue squad, “along with great collaboration between all emergency services”.

From left, Waipu Cove surf lifeguards Emily Stolwerk, Rosie Davis, Torrin Linkhorn and Rick Stolwerk, Search & Rescue lifesaving support officer Evan Oxborrow and Fire and Emergency NZ's Andrew Whyte.

Both Williams and Manning encouraged people to check weather conditions, including tides, before heading out.

Manning said anyone in trouble on or around the water should call 111.