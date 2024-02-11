Surf rescue IRBs hit the waves at the North Island championships at Waipu Cove on Saturday and Sunday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Just the right amount of sun and surf - plus Northland hospitality - has led to a sensational weekend of inflatable rescue boat (IRB) racing for surf lifesaving.

Waipu Cove hosted 75 crews for the BP Surf Rescue North Island IRB Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

The event was so successful, Surf Life Saving New Zealand is now considering Waipu to host the IRB national champs, said event manager Lewis McClintock.

The competition was lucky with both weather and conditions, with sun and just enough swell to keep the event interesting, McClintock said.

“You want to find a nice, happy balance between enough waves to challenge the drivers but certainly waves that are not too big, because then the boat can get too much air and it can get a bit unsafe,” he said.

“There were waves on Saturday and Sunday but it was manageable and clean and well spaced apart. It makes for exciting racing.”

Waipu has hosted the North Island championships for two years in a row and the organisation wants to spread the event to another beach next year, McClintock said.

But the area’s reliability for turning on a good time means Surf Life Saving New Zealand is looking at Waipu to host the nationals in coming years, which would involve about 110 crews, he said.

Waipu Cove loves supporting events and would be keen to host the nationals, said club captain Kath Manning.

“It’s great for our teams. For instance, on Sunday our nippers got to watch and be inspired, we even got the world champion Taylor Shrimpton to tell them what it’s like to compete around the world,” Manning said.

Shrimpton, from Port Waikato, is a member of the national Black Props, which successfully competes in international events.

Manning said home advantage for an event like the IRB nationals would be really good, not only for the Surf Life Saving Club but also for local businesses.

A crew from Sunset Beach, Port Waikato gets some air in the challenging competition at Waipu Cove. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“The campground is certainly loaded with lifeguards this weekend.”

Waipu is a good beach for IRB races because of its proximity to Auckland, its grass area offering easy viewing for spectators and the beach size, which means other beachgoers can still enjoy the water, she said.

Manning thanked everyone for obeying lifeguards during the competition, including staying within the flags to swim.

The IRB crews will now head to Dunedin for the South Island championships on March 2, followed by this year’s national champs on March 23 to 24.

