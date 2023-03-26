Nineteen surf life-saving clubs from across the North Island descended on Northland’s Waipū Cove on Saturday for the 2023 BP Surf Rescue North Island IRB championship.
The clubs, Baylys Beach and Ruakākā from Northland; Sunset Beach; Whiritoa; Waikanae; New Plymouth Old Boys; Ōpunake; Bethells Beach; Paekākāriki; Kariaotahi; Raglan; Waihī Beach; Maranui; East End; United North Piha; Orewa; Mairangi Bay; Whakatāne and Waimārama, competed in a variety of individual, team and age group races, including tube rescue, mass assembly, and mass rescue races.
At the end of a tough day’s competition, Sunset Beach took out the overall award. For the full results, go to: www.surflifesaving.org.nz/media/997336/2023-ni-irb-results.pdf.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action.