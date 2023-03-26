The teams get ready for action at the 2023 BP Surf Rescue North Island IRB championship on Saturday at Waipū Cove.

Nineteen surf life-saving clubs from across the North Island descended on Northland’s Waipū Cove on Saturday for the 2023 BP Surf Rescue North Island IRB championship.

The clubs, Baylys Beach and Ruakākā from Northland; Sunset Beach; Whiritoa; Waikanae; New Plymouth Old Boys; Ōpunake; Bethells Beach; Paekākāriki; Kariaotahi; Raglan; Waihī Beach; Maranui; East End; United North Piha; Orewa; Mairangi Bay; Whakatāne and Waimārama, competed in a variety of individual, team and age group races, including tube rescue, mass assembly, and mass rescue races.

At the end of a tough day’s competition, Sunset Beach took out the overall award. For the full results, go to: www.surflifesaving.org.nz/media/997336/2023-ni-irb-results.pdf.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action.

The Sunset Beach IRB crew heads for the beach at Waipū Cove.

Bailey Schick, from Baylys Beach surf club, jumps onto the beach with driver Sean Simonds.

Matty Douglas and Sam Jenkins, from Baylys Beach, scramble aboard their boat at the Surf Rescue North Island IRB championship on Saturday.

The Whiritoa team gets some serious get air at the BP Surf Rescue North Island IRB championship.

Bethells Beach’s Hohaia Whiu runs to the finish line in the U19 open men's event on Saturday.