Whether you’re an expert swimmer or a novice, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved. The future is bright for beach safety and water rescue operations in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whether you’re an expert swimmer or a novice, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved. The future is bright for beach safety and water rescue operations in Northland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) has embarked on an exciting new chapter by establishing a presence at the CDL Group Northland Sports House in Kensington, Whangārei. This move brings them closer to the heart of the Northland community, and it’s a step that promises to strengthen their already-vital role in beach safety and water rescue operations.

Evan Oxborrow, the dedicated Lifesaving Support Officer at SLSNR, has had an inspiring journey in water sports so far and is keen for his organisation to deepen its ties with the Northland community he knows so well.

Evan’s journey into surf life saving began in Whangārei, where he was born and educated. He became a qualified surf lifeguard at Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads, in 2005, and since then, he has immersed himself in surf lifesaving. Evan’s commitment to his craft is evident in his pursuit of nearly every qualification the organisation has to offer, and he continues to strive for more. His journey has taken him across the globe, with lifeguarding stints in the UK and Australia.

Beyond his surf life saving role, Evan is a true water enthusiast. He relishes his time in the sea, whether it’s diving or spearfishing for kai moana. With a background in commercial diving, skippering, and being a dive master, Evan has turned his passion for the water into a fulfilling career.

As a local, Evan already has a strong foundation of connections in Northland. However, SLSNR is actively working to strengthen its ties with the Northland community. Collaborations with organisations such as the Northland Emergency Services Trust (rescue helicopter), Whangārei Search and Rescue, police, and DoC are already underway, with more planned for the future. The recently-held Northland Aquatic Forum, chaired by SLSNR’s Tom Kearny, presented another opportunity for collaboration with like-minded individuals in the water safety sector.

SLSNR has exciting plans for Northland, including beach education programmes for local schools and a Nippers holiday programme on the Tūtūkākā Coast, all subject to funding. Evan is also working on initiatives with Parua Bay School to further promote water safety in the region.

Evan is eager to collaborate with other sports organisations within the Northland Sports Coalition to promote sport and safety in the region, and to that end discussions with the likes of Parafed Northland and other codes are already under way.

Evan extends an invitation to individuals in the Northland region to join SLSNR in their vital work. Whether you’re an expert swimmer or a novice, there are opportunities for everyone to get involved. SLSNR offers a wide range of training programmes that include ocean and pool swimming, rock rescue modules, advanced first aid, leadership and much more. These courses can take you all over the country and even abroad, providing a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the world of water safety.

The future is bright for beach safety and water rescue operations in Northland. Evan can be contacted on 022 450 6523 or at Evan.Oxborrow@lifesaving.org.nz.