Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak to media from Upper Hutt to announce three major changes to building supplies to address shortages.

It comes amid revelations core government departments were still hiring at a considerable clip late last year, even as a new Government took the reins, promising to reduce their ranks.

Luxon is appearing in Upper Hutt today alongside Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk to announce the elimination of border barriers for overseas building products.

He and Luxon are expected to speak to media about 9.30am.

Penk said the cost of building a house in New Zealand has risen by 41 per cent and is 50 per cent more expensive than our Australian counterparts.

The driving force of the costs is the lack of overseas building products, Penk said.

“For example, it is almost impossible to use new building products in New Zealand without facing huge delays, with some approval pathways taking up to two years before a new product is recognised for use,” Penk said.

“This red tape entrenches the use of well-known products, which lowers competition, increases the risk of supply chain disruptions like in the recent GIB shortage, and ultimately makes it more expensive to build anything.”

There are three big changes they are enacting, Penk said.

The three changes are:

Recognising building product standards from trusted overseas jurisdictions removing the need for designers or builders to verify standards, which is time-consuming and costly.

Requiring Building Consent Authorities to accept the use of products that comply with specific overseas standards that are equivalent to or higher than those in New Zealand.

Approving the use of building products certified through reputable certification schemes overseas. For example, the approval of one Australian scheme, WaterMark, could immediately provide Kiwis with access to 200,000 products.

He has also promised to remove the building levy for all projects under $65,000 and required Building Consent Authorities to submit timeframes for building consents.

“We’re also cutting red tape and costs on farmers building small dams by raising the height threshold for safety regulations from one to four metres,” Penk said.

Penk said this would be a “major shakeup” that will force the cost of building down.

This morning, the Herald reported new data from the Public Service Commission (PSC) that showed full-time equivalent staff increased by 4.1 per cent, and reached an all-time high of 65,699 full-time equivalent positions (FTEs) across the public service in the six months to December 31.

The figures suggested that agencies responded to the previous Government’s belated efforts at trimming public service spending – starting around mid-2023 – by cutting outside contractors and consultants, while continuing to expand hiring into their own ranks.

A spokesman for the PSC said the workforce increase through the second half of 2023 reflects the work programmes and priorities of the previous Government: “numbers are expected to drop in line with the Government’s savings and efficiency drive and as Budget 24 decisions start to flow through.”

The new National-led Coalition Government has promised to cut annual public service spending by 6.5 to 7.5 per cent, the fine detail of which is up to the public service bosses, according to Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who is also Minister for the Public Service.

Willis hadn’t responded to the Herald’s questions about the latest PSC data.

