Northland builders and Far North District Council [FNDC] are stoked the Government is considering rolling back insulation and double-glazing standards which are “totally overkill” for the region’s climate.
Following upgrades to insulation andglazing requirements in May 2023, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk recently asked the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) for a review.
Penk said the ‘H1′ changes boosting insulation and glazing requirements for new homes added $40,000 to $50,000 to the cost of a new build.
FNDC welcomed the review.
Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said Far North housing was already “severely unaffordable” with hundreds of people on waiting lists for public housing.