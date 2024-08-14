This wasn’t helped by new rules requiring the same level of insulation for Far North homes as required for homes at the top of the South Island, he said.

Tepania said weather conditions in subtropical Northland were “very different” to other parts of the country.

“We want to ensure that any housing built up here is safe, warm and comfortable and contributes to the wellbeing of whānau living in these homes,” he said.

“But we don’t want standards to be inappropriate or cost prohibitive.”

Kaitāia builder Travis McLean, from TVM Carpentry, agreed.

“As far as Northland weather and conditions go, it’s absolutely absurd.

“We don’t need that high insulation rating.

“When you look at thermal breaks for aluminium lifting the price of joinery by up to 30%, it’s crazy.”

McLean said the rules were putting people off, particularly “because of the way things are at the moment”.

“People are scared to get a mortgage as it is, and then they throw these other things in the works.

“It’s raising the price so much more.”

Far North councillor Felicity Foy said 2023 changes to H1 of the building code requiring more insulation and triple glazing were excessive for Northland.

In April, Foy sent the petition to Northland MP Grant McCallum, who has been championing the issue on behalf of Northland with the minister.

Foy said builders and homeowners had told her that as well as increasing the cost of new builds, the H1 standards were making Northland homes too hot.

“Instead of requiring double glazing they’ve [Labour government] increased the standard even more than that.

“Northland is much warmer than other parts of the country so it’s not sensible up here.

“Double glazing in Northland is sensible. Triple glazing is ridiculous.

“Why spend $30,000 to $50,000 on something we don’t need?”

Foy said the increased insulation needed meant builders were having to increase the size of framing on a new build to accommodate it.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk has asked MBIE to review insulation standards.

The costs to ventilate these “hugely insulated homes” could instead be spent on solar panels to power a home all year round, she said.

“While I recognise people need warm and healthy homes, we don’t need to be spending money on things that are totally overkill for our climate.”

Simon Crawford, from Bella Homes in Whangārei, said the current insulation rules were “excessive for the north”.

“I understand the need for R values [for insulation] to increase warmth for the South Island and central plateau where climates are different.

“But up here it’s subtropical, so it seems excessive to me.

“You ask anyone who builds a home in the north if their house is cold ... most of them would say their house is nice and cosy and warm.”

However, the review has sparked outrage from some in the sector.

Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles said it was “unbelievably shortsighted”.

Future generations would be sentenced to a life of cold housing if standards were reduced, Eagles said.

