Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland builders and council welcome review of ‘absurd’ building regulations

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read
Northland builders and FNDC are pleased the Government is reviewing insulation and double-glazing standards which they say are “totally overkill” for the Northland climate.

Northland builders and FNDC are pleased the Government is reviewing insulation and double-glazing standards which they say are “totally overkill” for the Northland climate.

Northland builders and Far North District Council [FNDC] are stoked the Government is considering rolling back insulation and double-glazing standards which are “totally overkill” for the region’s climate.

Following upgrades to insulation and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate