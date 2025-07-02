Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Johnson Bros ordered to pay costs for unapproved Bay of Islands structures

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

A floating pontoon was one of the unauthorised structures at the centre of a dispute between Northland marine engineering firm Johnson Brothers Limited and the Northland Regional Council. Photo / NRC

A floating pontoon was one of the unauthorised structures at the centre of a dispute between Northland marine engineering firm Johnson Brothers Limited and the Northland Regional Council. Photo / NRC

A Northland marine engineering company must pay the regional council $15,500 for part of the costs it incurred when taken to court by the firm.

In March, Johnson Bros Limited (JBL) unsuccessfully challenged an abatement notice issued by Northland Regional Council (NRC) last December over unauthorised marine structures.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate