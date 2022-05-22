Andrew Johnson, of maritime construction firm Johnson Bros, with a 500-tonne multi-purpose barge being assembled at ShipCo 360 in Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

A 28-year-old Russell man tired of seeing marine construction contracts going to big

multinational firms decided to do something about it by setting up his own business.

Andrew Johnson started Johnson Bros 14 months ago with his brother Angus, initially with an eye on the Provincial Growth Fund's Paihia breakwater and beach restoration project.

A contract on that scale would usually be won by a big company based in Auckland or even offshore, but Johnson saw no reason why a Bay of Islands firm couldn't do the work.

"We have the resources to do it in Northland, and there are already all sorts of cultural and social issues with that project. Those would be exacerbated if a big multinational is in charge," he said.

Johnson established a landing and quarry at Te Puna Inlet, north of Kerikeri, and with no large construction barges available in the Bay of Islands he set about making his own.

It was built from scratch in four pieces in Russell, then trucked to ShipCo 360 in Whangārei for assembly.

Once complete, the 500-tonne multi-purpose barge would measure 25m by 10m and be equipped with a 40-tonne excavator with a 20m reach.

The Ipipiri Mover could be used for dredging, piling and construction.

"It's a big investment — it's knocking on the door of $2 million — but there's nothing based in Northland on this scale."

While the controversial Paihia breakwater project appears to be on hold, Johnson has been picking up plenty of other work around the North.

The company was subcontracted by United Civil to do most of the work on the 400m-long Mangonui boardwalk project, also funded by the PGF.

Johnson Bros has also completed two dredging and private jetty projects in the Bay of Islands, with two more to come, and was building a rowing club pontoon in Christchurch.

As a brand new company, the initial challenge was winning the confidence of banks and customers.

"It was hard to get it going but once we were doing sufficient jobs, and doing them quickly, we had the resources to grow."

Johnson said he was looking to establish a niche in challenging construction projects that other firms might not want to do.

All staff were hired and trained in Northland.

"That's a no-brainer. We could just hire tug skippers in Auckland but if we train Northlanders to do it, they'll work the same way we do and they'll be based locally."

Overseas companies would also hire local workers for big projects but they were more profit-driven and the social outcomes weren't the same.

"We live in the Bay of Islands. We have to be sure the job is a success and we walk away with a good reputation."

Johnson trained as an ocean engineer at the Australian Maritime College in Tasmania.

He then worked for an offshore company in Australia and a construction firm in Auckland before he spotted a chance to come home.

"When the Paihia opportunity came up we thought, 'Here's a really good opportunity — let's give it a crack'."

Long-term, Johnson was keen to see the maritime industry expand in Northland.

"We have terrible roads in Northland but we have great harbours, so sea freight will give us a competitive edge. There are so many opportunities in Northland, especially with current fuel prices."

Those opportunities included, for example, shipping logs out of Spirits Bay, reviving sand mining at Parengarenga, and the expansion of NorthPort in Whangārei.