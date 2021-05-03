New luxury launch designed and built in Whangārei

The multi-million dollar 24-metre expedition motor launch Mollymawk was launched by boatbuilder Circa Marine in Whangārei last week. Photos / Michael Cunningham

A brand new 24-metre aluminium boat launched in Whangārei already has keen interest from the international luxury boating community.

The multi-million dollar 24-metre expedition motor launch Mollymawk was launched by boatbuilder Circa Marine in Whangārei last week - and already Circa Marine has a second boat under construction at its Port Rd site for a European buyer.

Circa's marine development manager Peter Barnard said the Mollymawk was the first boat launched of its new Circa 24 design, that uses unique alchemy to give it a brushed aluminium look.

Barnard said the Mollymawk had been built for an overseas buyer, but he would not reveal who or its price, saying only it was a "multi-million dollar boat".

He said the Mollymawk took about two years to build and it was now undergoing the final finishing work before doing sea trials along the Northland coast.

Barnard said the vessel was an important addition to New Zealand's boating history and showed the quality of work that could be carried out in Whangārei.

A travellift hauls the Circa Marine 24-metre expedition motor launch Mollymawk into the water at Port Nikau. Photo / Michael Cunningham

''It's 100 per cent Kiwi designed and built and it's a very unique boat. Covid has put a brake on international customers coming over to have a look at our boats, but this has the potential to really take off.

''We've already had a lot of interest in them and people were waiting to see the first one built and on the water to get some real world data rather than computer predictions. Now with this one on the water it will generate even more (interest).

The Mollymawk gets its sea legs tested in Whangārei Harbour.

''And it's looking really good. We are really proud of her and getting her in the water was big deal for everybody here. It's important that people see that we can do this high quality work here. We have got the skills in Whangārei to do whatever people want done in boating terms.''

The Mollymawk will be doing sea trials off Northland's coast over the coming weeks.