Medicinal cannabis leader among Act candidates to run for council in Northland

Maleiki, a Persian Kiwi born in Iran, was educated as a specialist in general practice from the University of Copenhagen. He lived in Denmark for 20 years then moved to Norway where he re-certified as a GP specialist.

Maleiki is one of two Kaipara District Council (KDC) Act candidates and plans to stand in the Mangawhai-Kaiwaka ward.

Roger Billington is standing in KDC's Otamatea ward.

The other candidate is academic and architectural design expert Roger Billington, from Whakapirau on the shores of Kaipara Harbour, who will stand in the council's Otamatea ward.

English-born Billington is an international design consultant and academic.

His expertise includes sustainable building, repurposing existing buildings for new uses rather than demolishing them and employment-rich urban development.

Kerikeri's Davina Smolders is standing in FNDC's heavyweight Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward at the coming local elections

Meanwhile, Kerikeri business owner Davina Smolders will be standing in Far North District Council's Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward, the only woman among the quartet.

Smolders runs her own company while managing local property. She is a former social service agency chief executive who has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles spanning governance, procurement and senior management.

Ruakākā's Matthew Yovich is standing in WDC's Bream Bay ward in October's local elections.

Ruakākā tradesman and youth coach Matthew Yovich is standing in Whangārei District Council (WDC)’s Bream Bay ward.

Yovich was born and raised in Ruakākā. He has qualifications as a fitter and turner and as a father balances work, family life and community service.

Seymour said at the time its new campaign kicked off that national political parties putting forward local candidates had not always been popular, but he reckoned “better representation” was needed on councils.

He said candidates would be expected to raise money to fund their campaigns.

Seymour said Act would not be challenging mayoral seats as the party needed to be “realistic”.

“Start with people that can get around the council, learn the skills, and then work their way up,” Seymour said.

New Zealand’s local election candidate nominations formally open on July 4 and close on August 1.

The local elections are on October 11.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.