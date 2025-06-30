Medicinal cannabis leader among Act candidates to run for council in Northland

Maleiki, a Persian Kiwi born in Iran, was educated as a specialist in general practice from the University of Copenhagen. He lived in Denmark for 20 years then moved to Norway where he re-certified as a GP specialist.
Smolders runs her own company while managing local property. She is a former social service agency chief executive who has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles spanning governance, procurement and senior management.
Yovich was born and raised in Ruakākā. He has qualifications as a fitter and turner and as a father balances work, family life and community service.
Seymour said at the time its new campaign kicked off that national political parties putting forward local candidates had not always been popular, but he reckoned “better representation” was needed on councils.
He said candidates would be expected to raise money to fund their campaigns.
Seymour said Act would not be challenging mayoral seats as the party needed to be “realistic”.