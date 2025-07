CityLink had to operate a loop service on William Jones Drive in Ōtangarei instead of Matai St after rocks were thrown in several incidents. Photo / CityLink Facebook

CityLink had to operate a loop service on William Jones Drive in Ōtangarei instead of Matai St after rocks were thrown in several incidents. Photo / CityLink Facebook

Whangārei’s CityLink bus service will be returning to a Northland street removed from the route after buses were pelted with rocks multiple times.

Northland Regional Council transport manager Chris Powell said the service on Matai St, Ōtangarei, was due to restart on July 7.

He indicated a key reason for the restart was that elderly residents faced “significant hardship” walking to the nearest bus stop in the winter weather.

In March, Powell said bus windows had been smashed in several rock-throwing incidents on Matai St.

Both drivers and passengers had been left shaken by the incidents, he said.