“We take these incidents very seriously as in both cases there were passengers on board and either incident had the potential to injure either those passengers or our drivers, although fortunately that did not occur.”
Powell said police are investigating.
After discussions between the council and Ritchies Transport, which operates the CityLink bus network, a decision was made to temporarily stop travelling along Matai St.
The Ōtangarei Route Four bus will instead loop around nearby William Jones Drive.