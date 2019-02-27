That company has a base elsewhere in New Zealand. Loynes said having a firm expanding its operations into Whangārei was a good outcome.

Oceania Marine's marketing manager Jim Loynes.

In November last year Oceania Marine received a $4.8 million loan from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to buy a 560-tonne capability travel lift to hoist super yachts and other big boats out of the water at the Port Rd (South Port) yard.

Loynes said there was scuttlebutt about because of the interiors, new build and manufacturing business going so soon after the multi-million dollar loan to help expand the greater Oceania business. However, Oceania Interiors would still be operating.

Part of the interiors capability would now be shifted into Oceania Marine's other two premises.

Oceania Marine offers haul-out, lift-out, hardstand, storage, workshop, refit and crew facilities at its two large yards in Fraser St and the former Tenex yard in Port Rd, known as the north and south shipyards.

Owner Martin Gleeson started the company in 2012 in the wake of New Zealand Yacht's (NZY) demise.

NZY had been set up 11 years earlier by wealthy ex-pat Allen Jones to build luxury and mega yachts, launches and commercial boats.

Jones recruited a large workforce and built a huge boatshed in Fraser St, opened by then Prime Minister Helen Clark. Despite the fanfare and promises, the business failed to take off and the skilled workforce slipped away.

NZY was downsized as a maintenance and refit specialist but, in the world-wide recession, the final blow was losing a major contract that would have kept the yard going.

Gleeson established two successful businesses, Oceania Marine Ltd and Oceania Marine Coatings.

The company then picked up the premises and work of its troubled sub-contracting company SMI and its 20 staff in 2015.

''It was a good fit. We were looking for more new-build work but that has not materialised,'' Loynes said.

''Closing that operation was not a decision taken lightly . .. but we are first and foremost a refit and repair yard.''

Oceania Marine is already taking bookings from the international boating world for the new 560-tonne lift schedule. Once the specifications are worked out the lift will be ordered and expected to arrive 10 months later for assembly on-site.

Criteria for the PGF loan included job creation potential, and for every super-yacht that comes into the yard, around 10 people will be hired to work on it. The company hopes to take on around 15 apprentices over the next few years.

