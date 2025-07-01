Tennis Northland general manager Brittany White and Whitehouse Tennis Academy director Wesley Whitehouse at Thomas Neale Family Memorial Park in Whangārei, where the academy will be based from Term 4 this year.
Northland’s tennis community is set to receive a major boost with the arrival of a world-class coaching initiative led by former Wimbledon junior champion Wesley Whitehouse.
The newly established Whitehouse Tennis Academy will open its doors at Thomas Neale Family Memorial Park in Term 4 this year in partnership withTennis Northland.
Whitehouse, who claimed the Wimbledon Junior Men’s Singles title in 1997 and reached a career-high Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking of 214, brings decades of international playing and coaching experience to the region.
His academy will offer a comprehensive range of programmes, including beginner lessons, squad training, private coaching and holiday camps.
The initiative is part of Tennis Northland’s broader strategy to expand access to high-quality coaching and reduce the need for families to travel outside the region for advanced player development.
Tennis Northland general manager Brittany White said, “We already have some outstanding coaches doing great work across the region”.
“Welcoming Whitehouse Tennis Academy isn’t about replacing that – it’s about building on it. This gives our players more choice and more pathways to stay engaged in tennis, from their first lesson to elite development.”
Whitehouse said he was keen to establish a permanent base in Whangārei and work collaboratively with the local coaching community.
“Our goal is to contribute to a thriving tennis environment by offering players a clear structure, strong coaching, and the support they need – whether they’re picking up a racquet for the first time or aiming for higher levels of competition.”
The academy is expected to attract players of all ages and skill levels, with a strong emphasis on player-centred development and long-term success.
Enrolment details and programme schedules for Term 4 will be released in the coming months via the Tennis Northland and Whitehouse Tennis Academy websites.
