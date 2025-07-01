Tennis Northland general manager Brittany White and Whitehouse Tennis Academy director Wesley Whitehouse at Thomas Neale Family Memorial Park in Whangārei, where the academy will be based from Term 4 this year.

Northland’s tennis community is set to receive a major boost with the arrival of a world-class coaching initiative led by former Wimbledon junior champion Wesley Whitehouse.

The newly established Whitehouse Tennis Academy will open its doors at Thomas Neale Family Memorial Park in Term 4 this year in partnership with Tennis Northland.

Whitehouse, who claimed the Wimbledon Junior Men’s Singles title in 1997 and reached a career-high Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranking of 214, brings decades of international playing and coaching experience to the region.

His academy will offer a comprehensive range of programmes, including beginner lessons, squad training, private coaching and holiday camps.

The initiative is part of Tennis Northland’s broader strategy to expand access to high-quality coaching and reduce the need for families to travel outside the region for advanced player development.