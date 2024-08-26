New Zealand born Lulu Sun has been a rising star of the international tennis scene after breaking through this year. The next generation of Kiwi tennis professional could be uncovered at a series of free Love Tennis event across the country, in September, including in Northland

The interest in tennis in Northland and across the country is rising, thanks largely to the recent success of the latest Kiwi tennis sensations Lulu Sun and Erin Routliffe, who have taken the tennis world by storm.

Next month, the next generation of Kiwi tennis royalty could be discovered with a series of free Love Tennis events being held across the country, including at six clubs in Northland.

Tennis NZ has organised the free Love Tennis events across the country on September 8, which sees tennis clubs around the country open their doors and courts for members of their community to come along and give tennis a go for free.

There will be activities for all ages including coaching sessions and court play, mini games, giveaways, BBQ’s and more, and whether you’ve played in the past, or have never picked up a racquet, there’s many reasons to give tennis a go, Tennis NZ said.