Next Kiwi tennis stars could be from Northland with Love Tennis events coming up

Mike Dinsdale
New Zealand born Lulu Sun has been a rising star of the international tennis scene after breaking through this year. The next generation of Kiwi tennis professional could be uncovered at a series of free Love Tennis event across the country, in September, including in Northland

The interest in tennis in Northland and across the country is rising, thanks largely to the recent success of the latest Kiwi tennis sensations Lulu Sun and Erin Routliffe, who have taken the tennis world by storm.

Next month, the next generation of Kiwi tennis royalty could be discovered with a series of free Love Tennis events being held across the country, including at six clubs in Northland.

Tennis NZ has organised the free Love Tennis events across the country on September 8, which sees tennis clubs around the country open their doors and courts for members of their community to come along and give tennis a go for free.

There will be activities for all ages including coaching sessions and court play, mini games, giveaways, BBQ’s and more, and whether you’ve played in the past, or have never picked up a racquet, there’s many reasons to give tennis a go, Tennis NZ said.

‘’Tennis is the perfect game for all ages - it’s easy to learn, cheap to play and fun for the whole family. Get along and give it a go.’’

Expert tips and all the gear needed to take part will be provided by participating clubs on the day. There’ll also be a chance to win a trip to the Australian Open tennis tournament.

This nationwide event is designed to celebrate tennis and invite local communities to experience the sport in a fun and engaging environment.

The event is not only a great opportunity to enjoy sports but also an important initiative for promoting mental and general health. Physical activity like tennis and pickleball offers numerous benefits, including improved mental well-being, reduced stress, and enhanced overall fitness. By participating in Love Tennis, attendees can experience these health benefits firsthand while enjoying a fun, community-focused day.

In Northland Love Tennis events will be held at Kaitāia Tennis & Squash Club; Kerikeri Tennis Club; Mairtown Tennis Club, in Whangārei; Kamo Tennis Club; Waipu Tennis Club and Mangawhai Tennis Club.

For more information, or to book a spot in the event, contact the clubs directly, or go to https://lovetennis.tennis.kiwi/.

■ Erin Routliffe is the world number one ranked female doubles tennis player while Lulu Sun is ranked number 41 woman singles player in the world.

