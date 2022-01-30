Northland tennis stalwart Janet Agnew, left and Tennis Northland chairwoman Raewyn Heywood with the annual Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament being held this weekend.

The annual Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament is on again this weekend with prizes worth $10,000 on offer.

The tournament, one of the most anticipated on the Northland tennis circuit, will be held on February 5 and 6 at Whangārei's Thomas Neale tennis centre in Kamo.

Organised by Agnew, and another Northland tennis stalwart, Tennis Northland chairwoman Raewyn Heywood, the tournament has attracted a prize pool of goods and services over $10,000, and the generosity of the sponsors who donated goods had amazed the pair.

''Raewyn and I are overwhelmed by the support of Whangārei and Kamo businesses including eight major sponsors and 44 minor sponsors,'' Agnew said.

As the country is under the red Covid traffic light the tournament is limited to 100 fully-vaccinated players due to Covid restrictions, she said.

''We have received entries from players all over Northland, Auckland, Tauranga and a visiting doctor from Glasgow, Scotland,'' Agnew said, with the competition expected to be tough.

On Saturday, February 5, it's men's and ladies A & B Grade doubles, with a report time of 8.15am for a 9am start.

Sunday, February 6 - Waitangi Day — sees mixed A & B Grade doubles, with a report time 8.45am for a 9am start.

Entry fee for both days including a dinner is $60 each; Saturday only including dinner $40 each and Sunday only $30.

Prizegiving on the completion of days events and the closing date for entries is Thursday, February 3. Email tennisnorthland@xtra.co.nz or check out www.sporty.co.nz/tennisnorthland.

Agnew started the two-day Janet Agnew Carnival Doubles Tennis Tournament in 1987 at Whangārei's Thomas Neale Tennis Centre, after she suffered serious head injuries in a car crash in 1986 and was told she would never play tennis again.

Fortunately, the doctor's initial prognosis proved pessimistic, and Agnew was soon back on the tennis court with the desire to create a doubles tournament that all Northland tennis players could enjoy.

With help from Tennis Northland chairwoman Heywood, the tournament is in its 35th year, and set for many more.