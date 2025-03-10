She first played pickleball at age 84, while in the US for her grandson’s wedding. She was taught by the bride who was a champion.

Returning to New Zealand, Drinkwater bumped into the Whangārei Pickleball Club and learned about its Monday games at Northland Badminton Centre, which she has attended ever since.

She was also part of a team that helped convince Te Kamo Tennis Club to convert one of its outdoor tennis courts into four purpose-built pickleball courts that are now in high demand, she said.

Drinkwater first learned tennis when she was 50 because, after raising four children and juggling office work, it was the first time she had a chance for sport.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do but, as a farmer’s daughter, I never had the chance and Kaitāia College never had tennis in those days,” she said.

Te Kamo Tennis Club held a surprise morning tea for Helen Drinkwater (pictured centre in orange top) to mark her 90th birthday.

“I would’ve liked to have gone earlier but I was too scared.”

Once she joined Te Kamo Tennis Club, everyone was willing to help her learn and encouraging of her success.

When she badly injured her right shoulder in a fall about 20 years ago, Drinkwater said she was determined to get back to tennis and now makes the most of being able to play.

She has no secret warm-ups or stretches but simply keeps fit tending to her garden, making preserves and doing the housework in her Whau Valley family home.

The biggest tip Drinkwater offers to anyone interested in either tennis or pickleball is simply to have a go, whatever their age.

“Never feel that you can’t do these things because everyone is so helpful.”