Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland tops NZ online job listings growth but candidates in short supply

10 minutes to read
Northland is brimming with jobs but vacancies are piling up as they outstrip the number of jobseekers. Photo / NZME

Northland is brimming with jobs but vacancies are piling up as they outstrip the number of jobseekers. Photo / NZME

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

School Lunch Sandwich Artist takes the honour as the most popular online job listing in Northland so far this year, having garnered almost 2000 views on Trade Me.

The role is one of hundreds advertised

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.