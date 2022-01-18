Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Peanut growing in Northland proving a success

3 minutes to read
Peanut planting underway on a Northland trial site.

Peanut planting underway on a Northland trial site.

Northern Advocate
By Greg Hall

Northland Inc and our partners embarked on a crop trial last year investigating the potential to grow subtropical crops such as pineapples, bananas and peanuts within the region.
With our warm climate and soil conditions, it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.