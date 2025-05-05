Johnson Brothers’ managing director Andrew Johnson was critical of the NRC.

He told the Northern Advocate the issues in the case affected how the company and others do their job on a daily basis.

“Council compliance driven by over-zealous bureaucratic decision-making is grinding small local industries out of existence,” Johnson claimed.

“Given the nature of what was being alleged by the council, we felt we had no option but to challenge the compliance premise being put forward.”

A senior NRC enforcement officer noticed unauthorised structures while flying overhead on his way to inspect nearby oyster farms.

A closer view of one of the unauthorised piles and rubber fenders at Teachers Landing.

The court was told during 2023 the harbourmaster allowed Johnson Brothers to temporarily install two wooden piles at Teachers Landing, which the company was leasing, to steady a barge it was loading with rocks for a nearby job constructing a client’s seawall.

The company was supposed to remove the piles after the job was completed but piles remained there for at least 12 months more.

A senior NRC enforcement officer being flown to inspect oyster farms spotted the piles at the landing in March last year along with a finger pontoon and three rubber fenders.

Although the reclamation for the landing had a resource consent, the NRC considered the structures were unauthorised, the Environment Court was told.

An investigation revealed the pontoon had been moved but was still in an unauthorised location.

NRC said the pontoon was potentially a navigation hazard. At each location, the pontoon was close to a channel used as an access to other facilities.

NRC said it had no option but to issue the abatement notice to Johnson Brothers because the company failed to act on earlier warnings.

Johnson Brothers Limited moved its pontoon to another unauthorised location after it was first spotted at Teachers Landing (behind) by a regional council enforcement officer in March 2024. Photo / NRC

The yellow elipses in this aerial view show Teachers Landing, where the unauthorised structures were originally spotted and an unauthorised position to the west of the landing where the pontoon was later moved.

NRC group manager - regulatory services Colin Dall told the Northern Advocate the council was pleased with the outcome of the court hearing.

“The decision acts as a good reminder to everyone who places structures in the coastal marine area that they either need to comply with the relevant rules in the Proposed Regional Plan for Northland that permit the placement of structures or obtain the necessary resource consent from the council.”

In court, Johnson Brothers’ counsel Rowan Ashton pointed to the harbourmaster’s earlier permission for the piles.

Ashton questioned the validity of the abatement notice, noting it had not been issued under the correct section of the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA).

The court agreed but said it was not material to its overall finding.

Ashton also raised technical arguments as to whether the structures met the definition of “structures” under the RMA and disputed the claims they posed a significant navigational risk or would likely have an adverse environmental effect.

Ashton said the company’s non-compliance with the abatement notice issued last December was partly due to a staff member’s failure to forward an email.

Judge Smith said the remaining pile – one had been earlier removed as requested – could stay in place pending the outcome of a retrospective resource consent application for it. That consent has since been granted.

Sarah Curtis is a general news reporter for the Northern Advocate. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, most spent court reporting in Gisborne and on the East Coast. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference, especially those involving environmental issues.