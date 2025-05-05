“Given the nature of what was being alleged by the council, we felt we had no option but to challenge the compliance premise being put forward.”
The court was told during 2023 the harbourmaster allowed Johnson Brothers to temporarily install two wooden piles at Teachers Landing, which the company was leasing, to steady a barge it was loading with rocks for a nearby job constructing a client’s seawall.
The company was supposed to remove the piles after the job was completed but piles remained there for at least 12 months more.
A senior NRC enforcement officer being flown to inspect oyster farms spotted the piles at the landing in March last year along with a finger pontoon and three rubber fenders.
Although the reclamation for the landing had a resource consent, the NRC considered the structures were unauthorised, the Environment Court was told.
An investigation revealed the pontoon had been moved but was still in an unauthorised location.
NRC said the pontoon was potentially a navigation hazard. At each location, the pontoon was close to a channel used as an access to other facilities.
NRC said it had no option but to issue the abatement notice to Johnson Brothers because the company failed to act on earlier warnings.
“The decision acts as a good reminder to everyone who places structures in the coastal marine area that they either need to comply with the relevant rules in the Proposed Regional Plan for Northland that permit the placement of structures or obtain the necessary resource consent from the council.”
In court, Johnson Brothers’ counsel Rowan Ashton pointed to the harbourmaster’s earlier permission for the piles.
Ashton questioned the validity of the abatement notice, noting it had not been issued under the correct section of the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA).
The court agreed but said it was not material to its overall finding.
Ashton also raised technical arguments as to whether the structures met the definition of “structures” under the RMA and disputed the claims they posed a significant navigational risk or would likely have an adverse environmental effect.
Ashton said the company’s non-compliance with the abatement notice issued last December was partly due to a staff member’s failure to forward an email.
Judge Smith said the remaining pile – one had been earlier removed as requested – could stay in place pending the outcome of a retrospective resource consent application for it. That consent has since been granted.
