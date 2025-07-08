Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival has extended the deadline for story submissions.

The Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival has extended the deadline for Year 13 short story submissions to July 18 at 5pm. The Short Story Competition is being held as part of the August festival and calls on Year 13 students to submit a short story inspired by a number of topics. Email northlandwrapfestival@gmail.com for the complete guidelines and to submit entries

Fashion for sale

The Slow Fashion Market will be turning one this weekend and is running at Whangārei Intermediate School from 10am until 2pm on July 13. There will be a range of racks from local resellers, including vintage, designer and everyday fashion items. There will also be a range of food vendors and guest sellers. The event is a gold coin entry, family-friendly and will go ahead rain or shine.

Fitness from the couch

A life-changing lifestyle programme for people with long-term health conditions is expanding to Northland. Buttabean Motivation (BBM) From the Couch is a 12-week programme for people who cannot stand for long periods. Thirty people have been chosen for the course in Whangārei, the first time it has been offered outside Auckland, thanks to BBM, Crossfit Gym Whangārei and Mahitahi Hauora.