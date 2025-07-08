The Northland Writers Readers and Poets Festival has extended the deadline for Year 13 short story submissions to July 18 at 5pm. The Short Story Competition is being held as part of the August festival and calls on Year 13 students to submit a short story inspired by a number
Northland news in brief: Deadline extended for story submissions
Crash under investigation
Police say they continue to investigate a serious crash in Hukerenui on Sunday night. Two people were transported to hospital in a serious condition and two others received moderate to minor injuries. The crash was on State Highway 1 between Akerama and Rusk Rds about 7.45pm. The road was closed and a diversion was in place while the scene was cleared. The Serious Crash Unit was notified.
Women on the tools, up north
The National Association of Women in Construction [NAWIC] has officially launched its northern branch, marking a significant being the first milestone for wāhine across the construction sector in Te Tai Tokerau and beyond. The launch was celebrated at the Bunker Bar in Whangārei on Saturday, where industry professionals, community leaders and supporters gathered. The finalists from the region who will be recognised at the upcoming NAWIC awards ceremony were also acknowledged. The branch’s first year will focus on connection, visibility and impact with an aim to increase representation, equity and opportunity for women in the built environment.
Meat export values up
New Zealand’s red meat sector performed strongly in May, with overall exports worth $1.15b, a 6% increase year-on-year. The United States was the largest for the month, with exports worth $327m. Exports to China also continued to recover, up 6% to $240m, the United Kingdom rose 44% to $89m, and Canada by 174% to $88m, including record volumes and value for beef. The Meat Industry Association’s chief executive said a lift in export prices was driven by tighter beef and lamb production across the globe.