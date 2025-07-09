The Rainbow Warrior bombing helped galvanise New Zealand’s nuclear-free movement.

It was later revealed the French secret agents spent the months preceding the bombing in Whangārei, planning and provisioning for the attack.

Whangārei artist Carole Prentice said she has spoken to a number of people who recall interacting with the French agents.

Her exhibition, Glencourt Place, at Whangārei’s Hangar Gallery, illustrates her connection with the bombing story, from sailing in Auckland, to the discovery of a French ancestor who sailed from France to Madagascar, Reunion Island and then Wellington.

The five paintings featured are a nod to 16th century French artist Jean-Baptiste Pillement and repeat imagery from the Hatea River, where the French agents moored.

Carole Prentice’s pieces, such as The Paris Opera 1793, includes imagery from the Hatea River. Photo / Denise Piper

The exhibition also includes sketches of places the French agents visited, such as chandlery Stanley Marine, Town Basin eatery Reva’s Restaurant and Motel Six.

Prentice said the story is important in the history of Whangārei, which has grown from the sleepy town it was then to a vibrant city.

“It’s definitely important to Whangārei. How many generations have no idea that these people went to the airport, Reva’s and Stanley Marine ... It’s still really important to talk about.”

Northland was further connected to the Rainbow Warrior when the ship was scuttled at Matauri Bay in 1987.

Prentice said she has been working on the pieces in the exhibition on and off over 15 years, in between her other work and exhibitions around the country.

Glencourt Place is exhibited at Hangar Gallery in the Regent from July 11 to August 11, with a preview on Thursday from 5.30pm to mark 40 years since the bombing.

Prentice will also hold an artist talk on Saturday, July 26 from 10am.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.