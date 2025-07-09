Artist Carole Prentice says her work marks the French bombing of the Rainbow Warrior as well as her own story, such as this piece Agent Provocateur, which is a nod to her French ancestor who escaped a massacre in Madagascar. Photo / Denise Piper
An art exhibition commemorates 40 years since Whangārei became the staging ground for an act of international terror: the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior.
The flagship in Greenpeace’s anti-nuclear flotilla was sunk in Auckland by two bombs planted by French secret agents on July 10, 1985.
Photographer Fernando Pereiradrowned in the sinking.
Two French agents, Alain Mafart and Dominique Prieur, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, although they served less than three years.
Her exhibition, Glencourt Place, at Whangārei’s Hangar Gallery, illustrates her connection with the bombing story, from sailing in Auckland, to the discovery of a French ancestor who sailed from France to Madagascar, Reunion Island and then Wellington.
The five paintings featured are a nod to 16th century French artist Jean-Baptiste Pillement and repeat imagery from the Hatea River, where the French agents moored.