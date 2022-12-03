This photo from Whangārei Museum’s swimming events display shows a race about to start.

In 2018, we received a donation of photographs documenting swimming events in Whangārei (exhibit number: 2018.17.1-11). This donation came from the Whangārei Swimming Club.

The Whangārei Swimming Club brought competitive swimming to Northland in the late 1800s. The Whangārei Swimming Club/Whangārei Amateur Swimming Club was established in 1892 and organised many events, providing an enjoyable, social occasion for competitors and spectators.

The first swimming events in Whangārei occurred at Mair Pool, which was part of the Hātea River. The Whangārei Swimming Club took charge of Mair Pool, and many dedicated volunteers worked to improve the facilities and run the events.

Members of the executive of competitors, Whangārei Swimming Club’s fist harbour race.

It wasn’t long until they were hosting fortnightly meets. Competitors dived off a pontoon that was erected across the river. These events were popular, as you can see from the large crowds lining the banks in one of the photographs.

The unmounted photographs were taken at the 1920 Swimming Carnival. At this time, swimming was considered “the healthiest form of recreation and exercise”.

Another important swimming event instigated by the Whangārei Swimming Club was the annual Harbour Race. In 1929, the inaugural Harbour Race took place with 24 swimmers taking on the challenge.

A large crowd lined the banks to watch this swimming race.

The course length was 2 miles (3.2km). The race was handicapped, which made the final sprint a spirited affair. The course of the harbour race began at Victoria Bridge — competitors then swam around Carrot Island before making their way back to the old Harbour Board building.

As with many sports, women had to fight for the right to participate. Females fought for the right to swim, and to swim in costumes that did not weigh them down. In the 1910s, there were regulations on women at the Olympics that required them to wear skirts when swimming to ensure their legs remained covered.

By the 1920s, swimming had become an acceptable sport for females and females had great success in the sport. New Zealand’s first female Olympian was a swimmer, Ms Violet Walrond, and she competed in the 1920 Antwerp Games, making the 100m freestyle final.

Coming into summer, I hope we all enjoy the aquatic delights that come with living in Te Tai Tokerau.

Ashleigh McLarin, exhibitions curator

Whangārei Museum Kiwi North

Winners from the 2.5-mile Harbour Race from February 20, 1936, from the Whangārei Museum’s swimming events display



