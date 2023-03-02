Jean Mahara Latimer, also known as Johnny, went out kayaking in the Far North on February 15 and never came home. Photo / Marybeth Frieday

The whānau of a kayaker missing for two weeks on the east coast of Northland have repeated their promise to bring their loved one’s body back.

Experienced fisherman Jean Mahara Latimer, known as Johnny to many, headed out on his kayak from Aurere at the southern end of Tokerau Beach in Doubtless Bay about 7pm on February 15 but never returned home.

A rāhui that banned swimming, fishing and the collection of seafood was put in place as emergency services alongside Latimer’s family and friends scoured waters and coastlines looking for the Kaitāia man.

A police diver prepares to enter the waters of Doubtless Bay. Photo / Supplied

Latimer’s whānau, who have not spoken out publicly until now, told the Advocate they would not stop searching for him.

“The whānau would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the search and rescue and who have supported the whānau.”

A church service for Latimer will be held at Aurere this Sunday.

A karakia for Latimer by Wheturangi Rutene performed at Aurere scaled back the rāhui on Thursday evening.

As of 6pm Thursday, the ban covers a smaller area, within a 1-kilometre radius of three marker buoys that have been placed near the southern entrance of Doubtless Bay.

“As the tupapaku [body] has not been recovered, we ask that the community and visitors to the area take precautions when undertaking recreational activities and gather shellfish and fish.”

Whānau said the rāhui remains in place until further notice.

Original restrictions covered an area within the boundaries of Berghan’s Point and Knuckle Point.

A Givealittle page created to help spur volunteers on as they try to bring a “good soul lost at sea” home has raised nearly $3000.

The funds will go toward fuel, food, and water for searchers as their efforts stretch past the two-week mark.

Police asked that anyone who spots something of interest in the Doubtless Bay area contact them immediately on 105.















