Te Kamo Intermediate School Triumphs at the 2024 AIMS Games.

Te Kamo Intermediate School’s Girls First XI hockey team made an incredible comeback at the 2024 Aims Games, clinching the gold after placing ninth last year. With renewed determination and a fighting spirit, the team faced tough competition, but their unwavering bond and support for one another propelled them to victory. The Zespri Aims Games, Australasia’s largest junior sporting event, welcomed over 390 schools and 13,000 athletes.

Barn find auctions

Around 120 classic cars, parts, tools and machinery from a Bay of Islands barn find will go under the hammer in two auctions this weekend. The find in the 1000sq m Pakaraka barn includes old Jaguars and Daimlers; Mercedes Benz; Peugeot; Austins; a Model T Ford more than 100 years old and a bright red Morris Minor, with all going under the hammer in auctions run by Northland Auctions out of Kerikeri. The first auction from the barn find – tools and machinery, including diggers, bulldozers, ride on lawnmowers and trucks, will be on site in Pakaraka on Saturday from 10.30am. The second auction, with all the vehicles and parts, will be from 10.30am on Sunday. For more details of the auctions go to www.northlandauctions.nz.

Climate funding

Far North communities can get funding to support community-led initiatives that build resilience to the immediate and ongoing effects of climate change. Northland Regional Council is seeking applications for the new Climate Resilient Communities Fund, which will invest $9.2 million over 10 years into projects that build community capacity and drive transformational change for community and tangata whenua climate resilience. This year, the council has a total fund of $600,000 to invest in projects that meet the funding criteria, with a minimum grant of $5000 plus GST and a maximum cap of $40,000 plus GST. Applications must be for a project implemented in the region and be from a legal community entity. Applications close on October 29. For more information, visit www.nrc.govt.nz/climateresiliencefunding.