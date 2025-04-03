The run, which is the ninth, travels through Auckland, National Park, Wellington, Kaikōura, Hokitika, Cromwell and Dunedin to the finish line at Invercargill on April 9. Along the way, the Minis will spin some laps around Hampton Downs, visit locations from the movie and stop at KidsCan’s partner schools, where the money they raise helps students with food and clothing.

The first run in 2009 saw 36 teams travel from Kaitāia to Invercargill over five days. Since then, the event has grown, with participation reaching a 60-car limit and the journey extended to six days.

Some of the KidsCan Pork Pie Charity Run Minis have a break on their trip south from Northland.

Because of accommodation and logistical constraints, the run is now capped at 50 teams, with entries selling out within minutes. To date, the event has raised more than $2 million for charity. In 2023, 50 teams raised over $417,000 for KidsCan by taking on the ultimate Kiwi road trip challenge and this year they are hoping to raise even more.

KidsCan feeds more than 60,000 Kiwi children every day – including in Northland - but thousands more are still waiting for help. Right now, KidsCan has its biggest waitlist yet, with more than 260 schools and early childhood centres waiting for support. That means there are 10,000 more kids in need of food, shoes and jackets, but the charity can’t reach them all just yet.

One of the cars in this year’s KidsCan Pork Pie Charity Run on the road from the Bay of Islands to Invercargill on Friday.

That’s where the Pork Pie Charity Run comes in. Every donation made means more children in need have access to nourishing food, warm clothing and essential health items.

To find out more and to donate, go to https://porkpiecharityrun.org.nz/.

Some of the KidsCan Pork Pie Charity Run entrants pass through Spring Flat, Whangārei, on their epic journey south.

A Mini Clubman is one of the 50 teams entered in this year’s KidsCan Pork Pie Charity Run.