Waetford has a Masters degree in Advanced Vocal Studies from the Wales International Academy of Voice plus a Bachelor of Music – Classical Performance (voice) and Languages and Linguistics from the University of Otago.
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa mentored his international opera career.
Waetford has not long finished working as a pou tikanga (cultural adviser) for this year’s reality television show Celebrity Treasure Island.
The Bay of Islands-based baritone opera singer on Monday ) hosted Towiri, an evening of te reo Māori opera celebrating the start of Māori language week, in a collaboration between Auckland’s Te Pou Theatre and New Zealand Opera.
The event showcased a fusion of waiata Māori, all performed in te reo Māori.
Waetford translated half a dozen of opera’s “big bangers”, sung at the show, including hugely well-known opera pieces from Italian-language Bizet’s Carmen and Puccini’s La Boheme into te reo Māori for the performance.
Being a confident te reo Māori and English speaker has given Waetford the confidence to walk between te ao Māori and Pākehā worlds.
He said interpreting the two languages was about more than simply words.
Being well-versed in te ao Māori was essential too.
“Cultural knowledge is very important.”
Understanding how things worked in both worlds was essential when interpreting, Waetford said.
Te reo Māori and te ao Māori were central to Waetford’s upbringing through full immersion language kohanga reo in Auckland, then schooling at Whangārei’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rawhitiroa. His final two years of secondary education were at Kamo High School. Music, song and kapa haka were second nature.
Waetford was born in Auckland where he went to kohanga reo. He shifted north to Matapouri with his mother as a youngster and was raised by her with wider whānau support.
He said his generation came out of the first stages of te reo Māori renaissance via the kohanga reo and kura kaupapa Māori movements.
The lifelong te re Māori speaker’s professional mahi is multi-faceted – classically trained singer, performer, voiceover artist, licensed te reo Māori interpreter and translator, cultural adviser, and public speaker – the list continues to grow.
Waetford has been licensed as a registered interpreter and translator through Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori – Māori Language Commission since July 2022.
His work showcases successfully living and thriving in more than one language.
His two years of local government te reo Māori interpretation work are at the new frontier of this mahi, both for Waetford and councils.
Waetford does interpretation for monthly FNDC and NRC council meetings, plus their respective Te Kauaka – Te Ao Māori committee and Te Taitokerau Māori and council working party hui.
This involves simultaneously interpreting te reo Māori spoken in the meetings, predominantly via the spoken voice to English, via earpieces used by councillors, media and similar.