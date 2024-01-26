Hundreds of warriors from around the North Island perform a series of haka during commemorations for the 175th anniversary of the Battle of Te Ruapekapeka in January 2021. Video / Peter de Graaf

Work will continue restoring and developing one of the most significant battlegrounds in the history of Northland and New Zealand.

Ruapekapeka Pā is the site of the last Northern War battle and is regarded as the pinnacle of 19th-century Māori military architecture.

The fight from late 1845 to January 11, 1846, pitted 1600 British troops and their allies against 400 Māori fighters, led by Te Ruki Kawiti and Hōne Heke.

In 2020, $8.5 million of Provincial Growth Funding was announced for Ruapekapeka, to seal the 5km road from State Highway 1 to the pā and to upgrade visitor facilities.

Although the road has been sealed for a year, it was officially blessed on Friday, in a ceremony that included signing an action plan for the site for the next four years.

The site is managed jointly by a trust representing hapū of the Māori fighters – Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hau, Te Kapotai and Ngāti Manu – and the Department of Conservation.

Trust chairman Pita Tipene said the important thing about Ruapekapeka was the reason the war broke out in the first place: dissatisfaction with the way the newly signed Te Tiriti of Waitangi was being upheld.

“While this gathering is humble, it’s no less poignant or significant, especially at a time when Te Tiriti o Waitangi is on everyone’s lips,” he said.

“It was a symbol of dissatisfaction and defiance ... That matters today and there’s still frustration and despair that it’s not upheld.”

Tipene said hapū would like the historic whenua to be returned as part of hapū Treaty settlements.

If that were to happen, the site would be run very differently but public access would be reassured, he said.

The strategy outlines work to be done over the next four years, including installing a pou on SH1 to signify the turnoff to the pā, improving environmental conservation and pursuing world heritage status.

Department of Conservation Whangārei operations manager Joel Lauterback and Ruapekapeka Trust chair Pita Tipene sign the action plan for Te Ruapekapeka Pā and Battlefield for the next four years. Photo / Denise Piper

DoC regional operations director Sue Reed-Thomas said her action plan highlight was further empowering hapū leadership.

She said the trust and DoC both valued Ruapekapeka as a place of authenticity, belonging and reverence.

National MP Grant McCallum said the newly sealed road to the site was also symbolic.

“It shows that we can build great roads in Northland, thanks to the contractors, and it allows us to move smoothly together to a place of significance.”

He was looking forward to the conversations moving to Waitangi.

“I acknowledge the challenge that we need to do that together and work with everybody to create a very cohesive society.”

