A resonating theme of upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi is expected to attract 60,000 to 80,000 at Waitangi Treaty Grounds this year, about double the usual crowd.

The Waitangi National Trust is making preparations for the bumper crowd to be safely catered for in the week leading up to Waitangi Day, with the biggest numbers expected on February 5 and 6, said board chairman Pita Tipene.

This year’s theme for the commemorations is “Toitū He Whakaputanga, Toitū Te Tiriti o Waitangi”, which translates as “uphold the [1835] Declaration of Independence, uphold the Treaty of Waitangi”.

The theme encapsulates the heart of the issues felt by Māori across the country, with grievances expected to be brought up at Waitangi, Tipene said.

Concerns include the Government’s moves to remove Te Reo Māori from public service departments, a Treaty Principles Bill based on Act Party policy and removing co-governance from the delivery of public services.

This has led to hīkoi around the country, including in Whangārei, on December 5 and a National Hui for Unity, Hui-a-Motu, being organised by Kīngi Tuheitia on January 20.

Tipene said many people do not understand the promises made in Te Tiriti, including the fact it guaranteed sovereignty of rangitira Māori and equal citizenship, or partnership.

“All of that requires conversations before laws and decisions can be made,” he said.

“Given the policy direction coming out of the coalition Government, there are going to be a lot more people there [at Waitangi] who want to air their thoughts, frustrations and anger about what they see emanating out of Wellington.”

But, while Tipene said people are encouraged to bring their protestations to Waitangi, they are expected to be civil and respectful, with Waitangi National Trust focusing on the commemorations being safe for everyone.

Ngāpuhi inviting kingitanga to Waitangi

Meanwhile New Zealand’s largest iwi, Ngāpuhi, is throwing its weight behind calls for Māori unity and upholding Te Tiriti.

Te Rūnanga-ā-Iwi-o-Ngāpuhi is organising up to 400 people to travel down to Ngāruawāhia for the National Hui for Unity on January 20, new chairman Mane Tahere said.

“Ngāpuhi has mobilised like never before,” he said.

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi Ō Ngāpuhi chairman Mane Tahere says the show of unity, both within Ngāpuhi and Māoridom, is strong.

A hui is being held at Waitangi Treaty Grounds from 10am on Saturday, January 13, to organise travel, confirm Ngāpuhi’s key message and learn a new waiata for the event.

Tahere said Ngāpuhi will attend Te Hui-a-Motu to formally invite everyone, including the Kīngitanga, to continue the show of unity at Waitangi.

“We’ll provide the platform to have a robust discussion on the marae. There will be a time and a place provided for both the Government and Māori representatives to speak to each other,” he said.

“Waitangi Day, I think, is going to be like no other that we’ve seen.”

But Tahere did not expect Waitangi commemorations to take the form of the riotous protests seen in the 1980s to early 2000s.

“Anything could happen but I don’t expect it to go that way, compared to say 20, 30 years ago. The nation has moved on and we have matured.”

Protesters and police face off at Waitangi Day 2005. Organisers of 2024's Waitangi Day commemorations are expecting large crowds but civilised discussions. Photo / NZME

Tahere said Ngāpuhi is making progress with the Crown, including receiving a landmark Waitangi Tribunal report last month.

Part one, stage two of Te Paparahi o Te Raki report, also known as the Northern Inquiry, was handed to Ngāpuhi on December 9, highlighting land loss, military conflict and Treaty breaches endured by Ngāpuhi between 1840 and 1900.

“There’s no reason for us to go back to the days of old ... We’re ready to move forward,” Tahere said.

However, if the coalition Government is not prepared to listen, Ngāpuhi will look at pulling out all the stops, including possible High Court or Waitangi Tribunal action, similar to Waikato-Tainui, he said.

Waikato-Tainui filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington looking to reaffirm its rights and interests, given moves by the Government are in direct conflict with the Crown’s commitments and obligations to Waikato-Tainui.

Tahere said the coalition Government is helping to create a show of unity, both within Ngāpuhi and the wider Māori community.

“I think this is a challenge that we haven’t faced before from any previous government. We can expect as the Crown starts to exact some of this policy, then the unity will get stronger.”

Dame Naida Glavish, co-chairwoman of Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua, said Ngāti Whātua will also attend the Hui-a-Motu on January 20 before attending Waitangi.

The biggest problem with the coalition Government is the lack of consultation with iwi, she said.

“It only took six years after the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi for us to become a minority in our own country. Ever since then, we have trillion-dollar Crown agencies based on the misery of our people.

“And then to get to 2023 and be told by an incoming government that our reo isn’t worth anything and we’re not even worth consultation.”

