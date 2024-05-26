Old tech holding back Kiwi companies

Datacom: upgrading hardware & software can spark compelling growth

Old technology is affecting New Zealand’s small to medium businesses, creating risks, inefficiencies and unnecessary expenses, according to leading IT experts Datacom.

If a business is running outdated software, still has a server, or hosts emails in-house, their technology is likely to be a drag on the company’s success, says Adam Mercer, GM Solutions at Datacom, which works with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Aotearoa.

“A lot of small and medium businesses owners have a ‘she’ll be right’ attitude to IT,” he says, “but this can create huge risks and inefficiencies. These are tough economic times, and you need to be getting every bit of value out of your IT solutions and providers if you’re going to thrive – you don’t want your business to be left behind.”

Mercer has some essential advice for SMBS to help ensure IT is helping companies grow, rather than holding it back.

Reduce cybersecurity risk

Out-of-date software is a huge security risk for Kiwi SMBs. Not only are they at risk of the technology itself failing, but also at risk of a cybersecurity incident.

It’s tempting to think, ‘Why would a hacker target my little local business?’ but Mercer says cybercriminals are more indiscriminate than ever, and their shotgun approach to incursions can easily catch even the smallest organisation.

“We do see small Kiwi companies still relying on self-hosted email, for example,” Mercer says. “That’s a huge risk – and one major cyber-incident could mean the failure of the organisation. The potential risk is enormous, which is why you need to keep across trends and be ahead of the game. And if you don’t have time for that, get advice from someone with the expertise you need.”

Outsource daily IT headaches

Who in your business is responsible for sorting out those everyday IT issues? Surprisingly often, it’s a highly paid and overqualified individual who ends up dealing with log-in issues, broken laptops, and onboarding new team members, for instance.

Outsourcing these daily issues can have a significant positive impact on the business. It frees up someone to do their own job more effectively and/or provides the time for the kind of strategic thinking that can take a business to the next level.

“We work with a lot of professional services firms,” says Mercer. “Lawyers are a good example – they know time is money and, if they’re distracted with IT issues, they’re not billing. We can take care of even the little ‘rats and mice’ of IT, even for firms with offices in different locations across New Zealand, whether they need remote support or someone on the ground to physically restart a device.”

Scalable IT expertise

SMBs can’t afford to employ a suite of IT professionals with a range of specialisations. This means a business needs to know where to turn with an IT issue that can’t be resolved in-house. It might be knowing where to start when a new CRM is needed, or responding to a ransomware demand, or working out how to comply with new data requirements.

Having that expertise on hand can provide fantastic scalability, Mercer says – giving the example of the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust, which operates Sky Stadium; Datacom is one of the Trust’s partners. Because the trust is a not-for-profit enterprise, it’s always running on lean budgets and needs to get excellent value from its suppliers.

“Day to day, they need some regular IT support on call, but it’s not too intensive. But, at a major event, if they have a network outage and can’t sell food, for instance, that has a really detrimental effect on fan engagement,” Mercer explains. “We have people on site at all major events so that if something goes wrong, we can react really quickly – and everyone can buy their beers and pies again.”

Mercer say that’s another benefit of Datacom being a truly local tech partner: “We have people based in the cities and regions, so we can genuinely work alongside our customers to get their tech sorted”.

Cut costs, boost efficiency with the cloud

By upgrading legacy hardware and software, a company can rapidly save money and lock in those savings for many years ahead. For example, a business might have an on-site server, locally hosted software that requires manual updates, or different apps that require your team to move information from one system to another.

In all these cases switching to cloud-based solutions, like Microsoft Azure, will almost certainly save a considerable amount of time and money.

“If you can eliminate on-site hardware, for instance, you no longer have a computer room that has to have air conditioning running, you’re not worrying about warranties, updating, or replacing the hardware,” says Mercer. “It can give you back physical spaces. It can also save a lot of time, as your business becomes more efficient and productive – and you can achieve savings of 20 per cent off typical annual technology spend.”

It’s an ethos that’s baked into Datacom, which itself started as a small Kiwi business back in 1965. From two Christchurch-based accountants with an idea, it has grown into a multinational billion-dollar company.

But it hasn’t forgotten its roots, says Mercer: “We often work with customers to upgrade to better systems that do us out of ongoing IT work. That’s because we genuinely want them to have the best solutions that will give them the best value. We were a small Kiwi business once, and we feel a responsibility to help other local SMBs achieve the same type of success.”

For more information: datacom.com