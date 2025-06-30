Warning for NZ Windows users

Windows 10 support is ending – and nearly half of all PCs in New Zealand could be affected. From October 14, Microsoft will stop providing free security updates for Windows 10, leaving many devices more vulnerable to viruses and scams. But what does “End of Service” actually mean? Will your computer still work? And what are your options if you’re time-poor or not very tech-savvy? Jason Bell, Chief Operating Officer at Noel Leeming, joined Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to explain the simple steps Kiwis can take to stay safe and up to date.

