Northland leaders urge ongoing caution as ex-tropical cyclone blasts region

Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford said there had been widespread flooding in low-lying areas. This was exacerbated by storm surge.

The Northland Civil Defence chair said there were widespread power, broadband and/or mobile phone outages across the Far North and wider region.

About 13,000 Northlanders were without power as of 5pm yesterday.

Cocurullo is also Northland Civil Defence deputy chair and Whangārei Mayor.

He said the Minister of Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell had phoned to check how the region had fared overnight.

Doels Rd in Kawakawa was flooded. Photo / Mike Butler

Cocurullo said Mitchell’s big concern was how well the region was faring and its likely recovery.

Whangārei MP Shane Reti had also called, en route back from overseas.

Cocurullo said fallen trees were the main issue facing Whangārei, especially when they had landed on power lines. Contractors had been out since before 5am today clearing the trees.

Cocurullo said he had been concerned about the resilience of State Highway 1 repairs over the Brynderwyns after post-Cyclone Gabrielle repairs.

But the absence of major rain in that area meant there had been no slips.

He said 2023’s Cyclone Gabrielle had brought heavy rainfall to his district, but that had not been the case with ex-tropical Cyclone Tam.

In Whangārei there had been 24mm in the 24 hours until 5.30am on Thursday. This compared with 24mm over the same time in the Brynderwyns.

Northland Regional Council chairman Geoff Crawford said his organisation was on high alert monitoring rainfall and river levels as well as playing a key role in Northland Civil Defence.

The farmer said wind had been the main issue, resulting in widespread power problems.

Northland Regional Council chairman Geoff Crawford on his farm on Thursday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

But his Hikurangi Swamp farm had received 220ml of rain in the last three days.

Farmers were worried about the prospect of power outages continuing.

Crawford carted a generator around several of his properties yesterday (SUBS: April 17) to milk around 1300 cows.

He said people should share resources and make sure milk did not need to be dumped into farm dairy effluent ponds.

Crawford bought a $40,000 90kva generator after Cyclone Gabrielle’s lengthy power outages. He had taken it on a trailer around his dairy herds.

This had helped save the day.

Crawford said farmers affected by power cuts should liaise closely with Fonterra to ensure their milk was promptly collected to maximise quality in the absence of dairy vat refrigeration.

Winter milk herds were calving and milk production of 30 litres of milk per cow daily meant significant production levels.

Crawford said it would be an emergency situation if power outages lasted longer than a day.

He said power outage brought major potential flooding risk for the 5600ha Hikurangi Swamp as its pumps were not working.

A Northpower lines worker clears a tree from a power line in Whangārei. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Fonterra’s Farm Source regional manager Mike Borrie, said a small number of Northland dairy farmers faced power outages.

There were no tanker access issues at present and Fonterra continued to pick up milk.

“A handful of farmers have not been able to milk and a number of farmers requested early pick of milk this morning due to power issues,” Borrie said.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said Kaipara had generally got off reasonably lightly.

He said there had been a few trees down across roads including at Poutō and Whakapirau but these had been cleared. The Oakleigh Paparoa Rd had been briefly blocked but then also cleared.

Jepson said the storm’s potential impacts on the vulnerable Mangawhai sandspit were on his mind, amidst the ever-present risk of it breaching. The sandspit protected the harbourside community.

Forecasters predicted waves as high as 12m.

Mangawhai Harbour Restoration Society chairman and former Kaipara District Councillor Peter Wethey said he was closely monitoring the sandspit for damage impacts.

It was too early to be able to tell what these were as visibility from big seas on its eastern surf side edge was non-existent.

“It’s all just massive whitewater at present,” Wethey said.

He was hoping the weather system would pass quickly, minimising damage risk.

Wethey said there was a possibility the sea had come into part of the spit from the ocean.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.