Updated

Weather: Hundreds of Northland properties without power after severe gales

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Northpower crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers this morning. Photo / Northpower

Hundreds of properties, mostly in Kaipara, are still without power after severe gales ripped through Northland.

The southwesterly winds yesterday evening were gusting up to 102km/h and were some of the strongest winds in the last 20 months, according to MetService.

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the strong winds were channelled

