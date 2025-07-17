Northpower crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers this morning. Photo / Northpower

Northpower crews are working to restore power to hundreds of customers this morning. Photo / Northpower

Hundreds of properties, mostly in Kaipara, are still without power after severe gales ripped through Northland.

The southwesterly winds yesterday evening were gusting up to 102km/h and were some of the strongest winds in the last 20 months, according to MetService.

Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the strong winds were channelled between a low pressure system crossing the country just south of Whangārei on Thursday afternoon and higher pressure near Cape Rēinga.

The strongest wind gust recorded was 102km/h at Hokianga Harbour at 3pm on Thursday, followed by 98km/h at Cape Rēinga and 83km/h at Whangārei Airport.

The Whangārei winds were the second-highest recorded since October 2023, said Corrigan.