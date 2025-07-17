The wild winds caused several callouts for Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade, said chief fire officer Jason Campbell.
At about 4pm, a truck and trailer carrying large water tanks was caught by the wind on State Highway 12, just north of Dargaville.
The wind buffeted the truck, causing the tanks to blow off the trailer on to the side of the road.
NZ Transport Agency recorded the highway as being blocked for several hours, but Campbell said the tanks were off the road.
Just after 5pm, the crew were called to a house in Ruawai where a roof was partially lifting off a house.
“It was catching the wind, we secured it back down,” said Campbell. “There was no damage inside that we’re aware of.”
Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade were also called to a tree down on Poutō Rd, which they were able to clear.
In all, Northland fire crews were called to 10 weather-related events between 4pm and 8pm on Thursday.
Strong winds cut power to about 8000 customers in Northland last night – down to 512 this morning.
The largest outage impacting 420 customers is in the remote Kaipara coastal settlement of Tinopai.
Northpower expected to have restored power by the end of today.
The company said it was flying a helicopter over Tinopai early this morning to look at what the issues were for the line affecting customers in the area.
Top Energy’s website shows about 22 properties without power in the Far North, a significant drop from 140 earlier this morning.
MetService forecasts southwest to southeast winds in Northland over the next week but they will not be as strong as Thursday, he said.
Temperatures will be slightly lower than normal, with overnight lows of 6C, but a high pressure will bring fine to cloudy conditions.
“It will be welcome after this windy and wet weather,” he said.