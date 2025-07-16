Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser has co-authored a special study about orcas sharing food with humans. Photo / NZME

Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser has been involved in a global study that shows killer whales attempting to share prey with people.

The authors of the study found 34 instances of wild killer whales approaching humans and offering food including freshly acquired fishes, mammals and even invertebrates.

The orcas were documented undertaking the unusual practice in four oceans for more than two decades.

The whales approached people, dropped the item and awaited a response.

Visser said these cases provide opportunities for orcas to practise learned cultural behaviour, explore or play and in so doing learn about and potentially develop relationships with people.