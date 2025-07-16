Lead author Jared Towers said: “There appears to be a prosocial element to these cases indicative of interspecific generalised reciprocity, which is extremely unusual to witness in any non-human animal and is suggestive of evolutionary convergence between orcas and people.”
Third author Vanessa Prigollini said the study shows orcas are interested in building relationships with other species.
“Orcas are apex predators that often eat other large mammals, but when it comes to people, they occasionally prefer to share, indicating their interest in building relationships outside their own species”.
Award-winning ecologist and author Dr Carl Safina, who was not involved in the study, said orcas had “surreal intelligence”.
Safina said the scientists had systematically gathered an “impressive litany” of instances where free-living orcas showed they possessed “theory of mind”.
He said that meant their minds understood humans had minds too.
“Psychologists have often insisted that theory of mind belongs only to humans.
“Orcas would beg to differ,” he said.
Safina said orcas had repeatedly sought to be interactive with people and had shown they were curious about humans.
“After living millions of years in the sea, to them we in our boats must seem like visiting aliens.”