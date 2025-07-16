Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser co-authors global study on orcas sharing prey with people

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser has co-authored a special study about orcas sharing food with humans. Photo / NZME

Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser has co-authored a special study about orcas sharing food with humans. Photo / NZME

Northland orca expert Ingrid Visser has been involved in a global study that shows killer whales attempting to share prey with people.

The authors of the study found 34 instances of wild killer whales approaching humans and offering food including freshly acquired fishes, mammals and even invertebrates.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save