- MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said the wild weather is ending as Cyclone Tam moves away.
- Ex-tropical Cyclone Tam is weakening and has mostly left, leaving only remnants over the country.
- Calm weather is expected in the coming days, with a high-pressure ridge approaching.
Meteorologists say there is good news for families going into the second week of the school holidays after the run of severe storms that have battered Aotearoa.
MetService’s Surprise Mhlongo told the Herald that New Zealand is nearing the end of the wild weather as the tail of Cyclone Tam moves through.
“Everyone has witnessed that it has been an improving trend from the past few days.
“[Monday] was mostly dominated by occasional showers, especially in the second half of the day, and the weather is expected to improve from now on.”