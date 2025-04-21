Mhlongo said ex-tropical Cyclone Tam is difficult to locate because, as it exits the country, it’s also weakening significantly.

Mount Maunganui Main Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Brydie Jordan

“Over New Zealand, it’s just the remnants of the system itself, but when we look at the majority of the system, it’s just east of New Zealand, so it has exited the country.”

Parents may finally be able to take a sigh of relief, with outdoor activities potentially on the cards for the remainder of the school holidays.

Mhlongo said that at this stage, no storms are brewing in the next few days.

“It’s probably a bit early days to speak of in the weeks coming ahead, but in the next few days, we’re expecting mainly calm weather with a ridge of high pressure expected to push into the country.”

Looking towards the rest of the week, the North Island should continue to expect scattered showers, clearing in the west from Waikato to the Kāpiti Coast in the afternoon or evening on Wednesday.

The South Island is likely to experience isolated showers in Buller and Grey. Elsewhere, showers are spreading north in the morning, then clearing from the south during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

At this stage, there are no severe weather warnings across the country for the remainder of the week.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.