Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

What’s in store for school holiday weather as Cyclone Tam departs

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Mount Maunganui Main Beach on Sunday afternoon after a visit from ex-tropical Cyclone Tam. Photo / Brydie Jordan

Mount Maunganui Main Beach on Sunday afternoon after a visit from ex-tropical Cyclone Tam. Photo / Brydie Jordan

  • MetService meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said the wild weather is ending as Cyclone Tam moves away.
  • Ex-tropical Cyclone Tam is weakening and has mostly left, leaving only remnants over the country.
  • Calm weather is expected in the coming days, with a high-pressure ridge approaching.

Meteorologists say there is good news for families going into the second week of the school holidays after the run of severe storms that have battered Aotearoa.

MetService’s Surprise Mhlongo told the Herald that New Zealand is nearing the end of the wild weather as the tail of Cyclone Tam moves through.

“Everyone has witnessed that it has been an improving trend from the past few days.

“[Monday] was mostly dominated by occasional showers, especially in the second half of the day, and the weather is expected to improve from now on.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mhlongo said ex-tropical Cyclone Tam is difficult to locate because, as it exits the country, it’s also weakening significantly.

Mount Maunganui Main Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Brydie Jordan
Mount Maunganui Main Beach on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Brydie Jordan

“Over New Zealand, it’s just the remnants of the system itself, but when we look at the majority of the system, it’s just east of New Zealand, so it has exited the country.”

Parents may finally be able to take a sigh of relief, with outdoor activities potentially on the cards for the remainder of the school holidays.

Mhlongo said that at this stage, no storms are brewing in the next few days.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s probably a bit early days to speak of in the weeks coming ahead, but in the next few days, we’re expecting mainly calm weather with a ridge of high pressure expected to push into the country.”

Looking towards the rest of the week, the North Island should continue to expect scattered showers, clearing in the west from Waikato to the Kāpiti Coast in the afternoon or evening on Wednesday.

The South Island is likely to experience isolated showers in Buller and Grey. Elsewhere, showers are spreading north in the morning, then clearing from the south during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

At this stage, there are no severe weather warnings across the country for the remainder of the week.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand