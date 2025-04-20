Severe thunderstorm alert for central North Island as Cyclone Tam’s tail remains

An orange heavy has been issued for Tasman northwest of Motueka and North Canterbury about and north of the Waimakariri River.
The warnings are up untill 10am on Monday.
The forecasting agency told residents to expect 40 to 70mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast on top of what has already fallen.
Those in North Canterbry have been to expect expect 50 to 70mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast.
State Highway 67 is closed between Hector and Mokihinui, following flooding overnight, NZ Transport Agency said on X.
“Delay travel through the area.”
SH67 HECTOR TO MOKIHINUI - FLOODING - 5:55AM, MON 21 APR State Highway 67 is currently CLOSED between Hector and Mokihinui, following flooding overnight. Delay travel through the area. ^CS pic.twitter.com/0ePOmtzZgy
— NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) April 20, 2025
The severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland was lifted at 7.16pm on Sunday.
MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said the severe thunderstorm that cropped up around Auckland overnight could make an argument for the worst of the weather, but these did not make up the largest rainfall amounts.
He said the very edge of Cyclone Tam’s tail was whipped up significant rainfall over the top of the South Island with some areas like Westport reporting surface flooding.
Holden said the upper South Island areas would “still be under the influence” of Cyclone Tam today and it would start to lose steam throughout today and the rain would ease off.