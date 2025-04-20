Severe thunderstorm alert for central North Island as Cyclone Tam’s tail remains

⚡⚡🟡 A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued.

Stretching over large parts of inland North Island from Hawke's bay through to the Bay of Plenty, including the Tongariro National Park. @hbemergency @CivilDefenceWKT @BOPCivilDefence pic.twitter.com/OSiD0uKULR — MetService (@MetService) April 20, 2025

MetService said there’s a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms for Rotorua, inland Bay of Plenty, the southwest corner of Gisborne, Taupō, inland Hawke’s Bay and Taihape.

The storms were expected to be accompanied by localised downpours with rainfall rates of 25 to 40mm/h and hail.

“A slow moving area of low pressure affects the North Island today [Monday]. A warm moist air-mass and low level convergence are likely to generate showers and possible downpours,” MetService said.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.”

An orange heavy has been issued for Tasman northwest of Motueka and North Canterbury about and north of the Waimakariri River.

The warnings are up untill 10am on Monday.

The forecasting agency told residents to expect 40 to 70mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast on top of what has already fallen.

Those in North Canterbry have been to expect expect 50 to 70mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts nearer the coast.

State Highway 67 is closed between Hector and Mokihinui, following flooding overnight, NZ Transport Agency said on X.

“Delay travel through the area.”

SH67 HECTOR TO MOKIHINUI - FLOODING - 5:55AM, MON 21 APR

State Highway 67 is currently CLOSED between Hector and Mokihinui, following flooding overnight. Delay travel through the area. ^CS pic.twitter.com/0ePOmtzZgy — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) April 20, 2025

The severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland was lifted at 7.16pm on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said the severe thunderstorm that cropped up around Auckland overnight could make an argument for the worst of the weather, but these did not make up the largest rainfall amounts.

Debris, strong winds and changeable weather on Auckland's North Shore at Cheltenham Beach post Cyclone Tam. Photo / Alex Burton

He said the very edge of Cyclone Tam’s tail was whipped up significant rainfall over the top of the South Island with some areas like Westport reporting surface flooding.

Holden said the upper South Island areas would “still be under the influence” of Cyclone Tam today and it would start to lose steam throughout today and the rain would ease off.

As the weather system crept up towards the Hawke’s Bay there was potential for some “sparks to fly”.

🌬️ Remnants of Tam will still bring unsettled weather to central NZ tomorrow.



Of course... when the long weekend’s over, the good weather arrives! 😅 High pressure brings a more settled week ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ccm6ESFlnn — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 20, 2025

“There may be some localised thunderstorms, but they won’t be like we have seen in Auckland over the last couple of days.”

Yesterday, for the second day in a row, Aucklanders’ phones were pinged with an emergency alert from Auckland Emergency Management warning of severe weather arriving at about 6.30pm Sunday.

“Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding and make driving conditions extremely hazardous,” the alert read.

Police said the Northland slip happened between State Highway 12 and Artillery Rd and motorists in the area were advised to drive with caution with the southbound lane closed from debris.

“There were many large and small waterfalls coming down the banks from the top to the base of the Bryns,” the motorist said.

“[There was a] huge waterfall at one point about halfway down, which appeared to be going down a large grated drain.

The heavy rain caused a slip on State Highway 1 near the Brynderwyn Hills in Northland.

Another witness posted on Facebook, saying the slip was blocking both north and south lanes.

“Looks like it fell on a car,” one person said.

According to the NZ Transport Agency’s website, the route has reopened but under strict speed restrictions.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.