Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ozempic and Wegovy arrive in New Zealand, spark weight loss and health debate

RNZ
5 mins to read

The drug Ozempic treats type 2 diabetes – and many other conditions. Photo / Getty Images

The drug Ozempic treats type 2 diabetes – and many other conditions. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Earlier this week, semaglutide drugs Ozempic and Wegovy were made available for prescription in New Zealand.

Semaglutide originally arrived on the market in the US in 2017 as a diabetes medication, but has quickly been tied to extreme weight loss.

Wegovy can be prescribed to people over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand