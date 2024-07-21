Subscribe
Could new weight-loss drugs make dieting redundant?

14 minutes to read
By Niki Bezzant

Emma was at the point of trying anything. She was 49, and 98kg. Her weight had been rising for years. She couldn’t run any more – an activity she’d enjoyed – and her joints were

