Pre-diabetes: How to adapt your diet to reduce blood-sugar levels

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
The goal with prediabetes is to stave off diabetes, or, ideally, return to normal blood-glucose levels. Photo / Getty Images

Question: I’ve recently learnt I’m prediabetic. I’m a very active, slim, 70-year-old male. How should I adapt my diet to get my blood-sugar level down?

Answer: Diabetes doesn’t discriminate. Whether you’re slim or overweight, active

