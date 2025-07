Emergency crews responded as an Air New Zealand plane touched down safely in Auckland. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

An Air New Zealand flight with hydraulic issues has landed safely at Auckland Airport.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to be on standby just after 12pm today.

Crews from the airport, Mt Wellington and Papakura attended.

Auckland Airport confirmed it was flight ANZ538 from Christchurch to Auckland.