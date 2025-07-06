Advertisement
New Zealand

Unwell social housing tenant fights eviction bid caused by ‘mischief’ visitors she is afraid of

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

An 'extremely vulnerable' social housing tenant has been taken to the Tenancy Tribunal by her landlords who applied to have her tenancy terminated.

A woman with paranoid schizophrenia and breast cancer is believed to have been exploited by people who regularly visit her social housing flat and cause mischief at the complex, leaving her fighting to keep her tenancy.

The visitors reportedly scared children, smoked in the lifts and hallways, broke the lifts,

