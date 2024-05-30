A plane travelling from Auckland to Christchurch has slid off the runway and into the grass upon landing. Video / Supplied / George Heard

A plane “swerved wildly” and come off the runway while landing at Christchurch Airport and ended up in the grass.

All planes have been suspended coming and going from the airport.

Passenger Diana Clement on Jetstar flight JQ225 said the plane came to a stop half on the runway and half on the grass this morning.

“Something went horribly wrong and we ended up on the grass.

A Jetstar A320 has made an emergency landing on the runway at Christchurch Airport. Photo/ George Heard

“We swerved across the grass, we swerved wildly.”

Clement, a Herald columnist, said she was a bit shaken, but no one onboard was injured.

“We had a hydraulic leak on the right and the plane left the runway.

“We are surrounded by fire trucks.”

The flight landed in Christchurch at approximately 7.44am, leaving from Auckland. Photo / Diana Clement

The plane will be towed off of the runway and to the terminal, the passengers were told.

Police confirmed they were notified of an aircraft sliding off a runway in Christchurch at around 7.45am.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Fire and Emergency confirmed multiple appliances from across Christchurch and Canterbury were sent out at 7.48am.

Six fire trucks, one ladder unit and a command unit were sent but the units were stood down.

St John ambulance sent two rapid response vehicles to the scene.

More to come.