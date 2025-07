Government pulls the plug on open-plan classrooms and Oranga Tamariki decides to not publicise reoffending from youth in bootcamps planned for next year. Video / Herald NOW

A man has been found dead inside a bus at a central Auckland depot.

A police spokesperson said the body was discovered at 5.35am today at the Halsey St Depot. Attempts to revive the man at the scene were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson said they were making inquiries to identify the man.

The death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.