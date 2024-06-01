New Zealand's Ukrainian community wants Kiwis to remember that million of Ukrainian children are caught up in the neverending war. Photo / Kate Turska

On the International Day for the Protection of Children, Kiwi Ukrainians are asking New Zealanders to remember that millions of Ukrainian children are still suffering.

Mahi for Ukraine spokesperson Kate Turska said Ukrainian children have been living through unimaginable hardships since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“According to official UN data, since the start of the invasion, approximately 600 children have been killed and over 1400 injured due to Russian attacks,” she said.

“Additionally, more than 2000 children are currently missing, and an estimated 20,000 have been kidnapped, deported, or forcibly displaced by the Russian forces. Only 388 of these children have been returned.”

Turska said the equivalent of a child dying every day since the war escalated, mostly from bombardment.

Kate Turska is the spokesperson with Mahi for Ukraine. Photo / Supplied .

World Vision Country Project Manager Andy Robinson told the Herald the situation in Ukraine is dire at the moment.

“14 million people are dependent on some form of humanitarian aid to survive. A situation where people are trying to get on with their lives...in the face of a conflict that has no end in sight,” he said.

Robinson said, of the 14 million people needing support, three million are children.

“For those three million children, we’re talking food...mental health support, access to education.”

“(Children) suffer deep deep trauma that it will take a lifetime - if ever - to recover from”

Turska said New Zealand must play its part in protecting these children.

“We cannot passively observe these horrific crimes. Let us stand with the children of Ukraine and work towards a world where every child is safe, healthy, and educated.”

Since February 24, 2022, the Russian military killed 550 Ukrainian children. We cannot bring these children back to life, but we can do everything to save others.



All Ukraine wants to do on #ChildrensDay is to stop the death count. pic.twitter.com/fTLH2YkPRo — Embassy of Ukraine in Australia and New Zealand (@UKRinAUS) June 1, 2024

Last month, a delegation of Ukrainian MPs visited Parliament and invited their New Zealand counterparts on a reciprocal visit to Ukraine.

The group met ministers Winston Peters, Judith Collins and David Seymour. They also met Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia and New Zealand, told the Herald the delegation was also able to speak to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, whom they bumped into in the corridors of Parliament, where they thanked him for the most recent round of aid to Ukraine.

Last month, the Government sanctioned a further 28 individuals and 14 entities providing military and strategic support for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

In February, the Government sent $25.9 million in aid to Ukraine, including $6.5m to purchase weapons, the first such aid in nearly 18 months.

The announcement was made to coincide with the two-year anniversary of the war breaking out and includes an extension to the deployment of up to 97 NZDF personnel to Europe to train Ukrainian soldiers and provide logistical support.

The support brings New Zealand’s total aid to Ukraine to more than $100m.